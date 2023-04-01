Nay Ah Shing Schools hosted their seventh annual powwow in 1993, which featured a princess and warrior coronation, the Maaingan Singers Drum group, and the Shaw-Bosh-Kong Singers. Bands from all across the region attended.
Another ordinance was being drafted to limit adult use businesses to Dailey and Bradbury townships after residents of the townships expressed opposition to the plan. After the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners voted to not fill the position of 4-H coordinator, the commissioners reneged and opted to replace the outgoing coordinator.
30 years ago: 1993
The treaty rights agreement between the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe passed with an 18-8 vote by the House Environment and Natural Resource Committee. At the reluctant approval of the Onamia School Board, $319,579 was trimmed from the budget for the next school year, translating to 16 certified staff. Thirteen candidates worked to complete their EMT training, which included a 10-hour clinical with the Mille Lacs Hospital. The program was offered through St. Cloud Technical College with the Onamia Public Schools.
40 years ago: 1983
Onamia area churches came together to set up an emergency food shelf, accessed at Bethany Lutheran Church. In Isle, school lunch prices were to be raised by a nickel, costing a family of three $14,360 yearly. Onamia gained a new business in B and J Used Auto Sales, owned by Al (Bucky) Havisto.
50 years ago: 1973
The Wahkon Elementary School was broken into; photographs, television sets and a 16 mm movie projector were taken. A two-bedroom home with a garage in Onamia was listed for $12,500. The home included a shower, linen closet, basement, oil heat and two oil tanks. A former Isle resident, Gordon Haglund, addressed the annual convention of the Northwest Petroleum Association. Maple sap began to run on March 21.
60 years ago: 1963
Isle Scout Troop 429 attended the Annual Boy Scout Exhibit in St. Cloud, where they demonstrated fly tying and informed visitors how to tell the age of fish by their scales, as well as how to fish on Lake Mille Lacs. The Isle School Board approved the salary schedule for the 1963-64 school year; for step one, a second-year teacher received a $3,400 salary. Dennis Holbert of Isle, as guard for the Lakeland College basketball team in Sheboygan, Wisconsin made 100 field goals for a 40.4% average.
70 years ago: 1953
The barn, feed and stock of John Roeschlein were totally destroyed from a fire of unknown origin, resulting in an estimated $8,000 loss. The Hodgdon family of Wahkon and Dr. Aldridge Johnson of Isle were set to appear on the Bee Baxter TV program in an effort to boost the hospital project. A wind storm left Liberty Beach and nearby farms without lights and phone service for four hours; some damage was also reported at the Harold Maitland farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.