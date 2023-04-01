looking back.jpg

Nay Ah Shing Schools hosted their seventh annual powwow in 1993, which featured a princess and warrior coronation, the Maaingan Singers Drum group, and the Shaw-Bosh-Kong Singers. Bands from all across the region attended.

 File Photo

20 years ago: 2003

Another ordinance was being drafted to limit adult use businesses to Dailey and Bradbury townships after residents of the townships expressed opposition to the plan. After the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners voted to not fill the position of 4-H coordinator, the commissioners reneged and opted to replace the outgoing coordinator.

