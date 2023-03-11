Though the explosion of space shuttle Columbia happened far from Isle, Phil Riley, Isle High School science teacher, felt the tragedy closer to home. Riley shared with the Messenger how he had gotten to know one of the astronauts, Kalpana Chawla, while he worked for NASA in the 1990s. Gov. Tim Pawlenty proposed closing the Rum River rest stop, halfway between Onamia and Milaca, in order to save money, affecting local workers employed by the contracted Green View, Inc.
30 years ago: 1993
One of the oldest structures in Garrison, the Blue Goose Inn, was destroyed in a fire. Only the fireplace chimney remained after the inferno. An official cause was unknown, but the fire began around 11:30 p.m. on a Friday night – the Garrison Fire Department stayed on scene until 9 a.m. Saturday morning. In a special referendum, 200 of 339 Mille Lacs Band members approved the proposed settlement between the Band and DNR over the 1837 and 1855 Treaties. Jennifer DeJonghe, a junior at Onamia High School, spent the week at the State Capitol as a Minnesota House of Representatives high school page.
40 years ago: 1983
Representatives from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the DNR and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe met together in a public forum to discuss the water quality of Mille Lacs Lake. Differences between the studies conducted between the entities boiled down to differing objectives and methodology. Electrical wiring problems were thought to have caused a fire at well-known Warren’s Bait Shop near Aitkin.
50 years ago: 1973
A crowd of about 100 landowners from the northern part of the county converged on the Mille Lacs County Planning Advisory Commission to express opposition to a proposed landfill site in South Harbor Township. A committee was formed to study the proposed site and come up with alternative plans for consideration. Due to high incidence of the flu bug, the Community Mercy Hospital in Onamia restricted visitors to members of the immediate family only.
60 years ago: 1963
Elwood L. Jacobsen, formerly of Malmo, was killed in Saigon, Vietnam, where he was serving as a missionary. According to the report, he was executed with Gaspar Mikil, a Filipino man, by a guerrilla firing squad. Judy Forman and Sharon Roeschlein were entered in the district speech contest after receiving an “A” mark in the categories of interpretation of a selection and original oration, respectively, in the sub-district speech contest. Dale Carlson was first alternate for humorous interpretation.
70 years ago: 1953
A musical trio composed of Nina Orla, Wayne Scott and Willard Coats appeared at the Isle Theatre. Orla had performed previously at numerous supper clubs in New York and filled the Paramount Theatre. Clayton Grabow, Mille Lacs County agent for 4-H, reported that more and more adults were volunteering with local 4-H clubs, bringing the number of adult leaders to 45. The Opstead Church installed their seven-foot grand piano.
