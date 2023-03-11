looking_back.jpg

The Isle Senior Citizens Club packed Red Cross kits to be used by volunteer workers at the annual Red Cross drive that was to be held in March 1963.

 File Photo

20 years ago: 2003

Though the explosion of space shuttle Columbia happened far from Isle, Phil Riley, Isle High School science teacher, felt the tragedy closer to home. Riley shared with the Messenger how he had gotten to know one of the astronauts, Kalpana Chawla, while he worked for NASA in the 1990s. Gov. Tim Pawlenty proposed closing the Rum River rest stop, halfway between  Onamia and Milaca, in order to save money, affecting local workers employed by the contracted Green View, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.