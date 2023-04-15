The former home of Peter Haggberg, one of the earliest frame houses built in Isle, was used as an exercise for the Isle Fire Department in 1973. The home was to be removed anyway to allow for new construction on the property along Highway 47, just south of the railroad tracks in Isle.
A film documenting Isle’s underground pipes was shown at city hall to help the city council decide whether or not to undertake a $5.5 million sewer improvement project. Donations covered the cost of a $3,500 rescue boat purchased by the Isle Fire Department, which would aid in rapid response rescues less than a mile off shore. The Onamia seventh grade basketball team took home trophies in both the Great River Conference and Pierz tournaments.
30 years ago: 1993
The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to allow nine counties and six landowners to intervene in the lawsuit between the State of Minnesota and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Nay Ah Shing Schools welcomed their new principal, Ken Litzau. Officials from the Onamia School District testified before the Minnesota House and Senate Education Finance Committees in support of a bill to help the district deal with a budget shortfall of about $600,000.
40 years ago: 1983
To facilitate the planting of new trees, the DNR planned to burn approximately 1,280 acres in three townships of Mille Lacs County. The Mille Lacs County zoning administrator gave the OK on the proposed development of Port Mille Lacs by the Mille Lacs County Club, but a squabble over what entity was responsible to pay $900 before the 258-condo units would be built. The Isle Flying Club signed a $1 per year lease with the city for the airport. The club was responsible for improvements and maintenance, while the city carried insurance on the field.
50 years ago: 1973
Isle graduate Kenneth A. Huntley returned to his homeport at Pearl Harbor after a seven-month deployment in the western Pacific aboard the destroyer tender USS Bryce Canyon. Gordon Erickson in Eastwood was driving a brand new pickup truck with a camper. The Onamia Rotary Club hosted a group of businessmen from Finland.
60 years ago: 1963
Two Isle juveniles were arrested in relation to a break-in that happened at Tramm’s Red and White Store. Eighteen couples bowled in the Scotch Doubles Contest at Isle Bowl. Angelyn Mau and Dennis Pinz took home the top prize. Sharon Ardell of Isle became engaged to Norman Swedberg of Malmo.
70 years ago: 1953
Tamarack man, John Hartzberg, appeared in Justice Court in Isle for unlawful operation of a car on village streets. His car caused a noisy disturbance. Ultimately, he was fined $10 and court costs of $4 by Justice John Clipson. A meeting was held to gauge the surrounding area’s interest in beginning a baseball league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.