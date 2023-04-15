looking back.jpg

The former home of Peter Haggberg, one of the earliest frame houses built in Isle, was used as an exercise for the Isle Fire Department in 1973. The home was to be removed anyway to allow for new construction on the property along Highway 47, just south of the railroad tracks in Isle.

 File Photo

20 years ago: 2003

A film documenting Isle’s underground pipes was shown at city hall to help the city council decide whether or not to undertake a $5.5 million sewer improvement project. Donations covered the cost of a $3,500 rescue boat purchased by the Isle Fire Department, which would aid in rapid response rescues less than a mile off shore. The Onamia seventh grade basketball team took home trophies in both the Great River Conference and Pierz tournaments.

