looking back 4-14-21

20 years ago: 2001
The census report showed Isle and Onamia growing by 25%, and Wahkon grew by 59.4%. Bayerle’s Upholstery in Malmo joined with a manufacturer of Hinterland ATV accessories to offer their products. Isle High School hosted the second annual multi-cultural fair, featuring local and global cultural participants.
30 years ago: 1991
Art Gahbow, chief executive of the Mille Lacs Band for 19 years, passed away at the age of 55. The Wahkon City Council unanimously signed a letter of support for a new convenience store with a country atmosphere location in the city. Dennis Hitzemann was hired at the new high school principal for the Onamia.
40 years ago: 1981
While there was still ice in the middle of lake at press time, the Messenger predicted an ice out before publication arrived. The Messenger ran a feature on the possibility of locally surviving a nuclear strike within the state. Isle High School students presented a production of the mystery-drama, “The Spiral Staircase.”
50 years ago: 1971
The Isle High School Drama Club presented a production of the Russian comedy “Tevya and His Daughters.” A total of 97 donors contributed 75 pints of blood to the Red Cross Bloodmobile when it stopped in Isle. Steams and ditches around Mille Lacs began to overflow with spring thaw, causing flooding on the lake’s east side.
60 years ago: 1961
The Isle-Wahkon PTA discussed enforcing curfew and smoking laws. The Isle baseball team would be entered in the Central League for the first time this year. Game warden Jim Akers fined three Isle men for illegal Northern pike possession at Malone creek. Clyde Schrauth’s remodel of the Wahkon Post Office was finished.
70 years ago: 1951
The accordion selections performed by Peggy Ernst, 12, won first in the fourth and final amateur contest sponsored by the Isle VFW. Isle’s junior class presented their three-act play, “Oh, Brother.” A special meeting for School District 15 at the Opstead Town Hall to discuss joining District 15 with District 18, Isle.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
