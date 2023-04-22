During the Central Minnesota Council of Boy Scouts, Animal Exhibit, in the St. Cloud Armory the boy Scout Troop 49 of Isle put on a display of fish. Kurt Haglund and Craig Larson are shown explaining some of the features of their display in 1963.
The home of the Elling family, located next to Steele’s Nursery, was destroyed in a fire. No one was injured. Onamia woman Renee Pewaush, a multichannel communication specialist, was deployed to an undisclosed location in Iraq with the 108th Airborne Air Artillery Defense unit. Wells Fargo donated $15,000 to build an eight-bed group home for Mille Lacs Academy, a Nexus treatment facility in Onamia.
30 years ago: 1993
Sheriff Jules Zimmer of Mille Lacs County requested nine gas masks for the force after his original request for the supplies in the 1993 budget was cut. After heated discussion with the county board, no action was taken. Ice-out was expected to occur later than normal in southern Minnesota but earlier than normal in the north, according to Jim Zandlo, state climatologist at the DNR. Nancy Bauer of Onamia won the free limousine ride to the Spring Gala Ball, sponsored by the Mille Lacs Community Theatre.
40 years ago: 1983
The Wahkon City Council put their peace officers on an on-call basis only, effective until further notice. In Onamia, the school board struggled to pass $300,000 worth of cuts to the district. In the end, reductions came from personnel, general supplies, training, buses and athletics among many more. Rollie Hubert took over the Garrison Creek Saloon and Eatery.
50 years ago: 1973
Concerns about high water on Mille Lacs Lake occupied discussion at Save Our Lake Environment (S.O.L.E.). The group materialized after a record rainfall in the autumn of 1972 sent the lake levels to new record heights. Larry Corron opened Isle Auto Supply, which was located in the former Ford Garage. Clara Faue, columnist for the Midway Garden Club, highlighted Emelie Ortquist’s recent discussion topic of preserving and protecting national parks.
60 years ago: 1963
The ice on Mille Lacs Lake was on the move. Strong winds piled the ice as high as 20 feet in some places, which wreaked damage on cabins and boat houses, and even blocked the road near the junction of highways 169 and 18. The Gopher State Telephone Company, which serviced Onamia, Wahkon, Isle, Malmo and Garrison, applied to the Minnesota Railroad and Warehouse Commission for a readjustment of telephone rates and charges – in other words, the rate was to be increased.
70 years ago: 1953
Mr. and Mrs. Harper Owen of Isle made a trek down to Carlsbad, New Mexico with a load of furniture to Lorraine Bourgoyne, whose husband worked in a potash mine there. Lennon Leaf returned home to Opstead after a bad case of pneumonia prompted a stay at the Mora Hospital. Clayton E. Grabow, Mille Lacs County agricultural agent, reported that the moisture of the season prevented an early start in seeding operations and caused many roads to be nearly impassable.
