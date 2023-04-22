looking back.jpg

During the Central Minnesota Council of Boy Scouts, Animal Exhibit, in the St. Cloud Armory the boy Scout Troop 49 of Isle put on a display of fish. Kurt Haglund and Craig Larson are shown explaining some of the features of their display in 1963.

20 years ago: 2003

The home of the Elling family, located next to Steele’s Nursery, was destroyed in a fire. No one was injured. Onamia woman Renee Pewaush, a multichannel communication specialist, was deployed to an undisclosed location in Iraq with the 108th Airborne Air Artillery Defense unit. Wells Fargo donated $15,000 to build an eight-bed group home for Mille Lacs Academy, a Nexus treatment facility in Onamia.

