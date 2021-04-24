Looking back 4-21-21

20 years ago: 2001
A vote was being held among the students at Isle High School in order to pick a new name for the school mascot. Onamia senior Kelly Creena qualified for state at the Section 4A finals, and the team took second at sub-sections overall. Onamia’s fire department received a $20,000 grant through the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
30 years ago: 1991
Marge Anderson was appointed to Mille Lacs Band Tribal Chair following Art Gahbow’s passing. The creel consensus showed Mille Lacs walleye harvest up 30%, but poundage remained the same, meaning size was down. Irv and Mary Stauffer, recent missionaries to the Philippines, spoke on their trip at Glory Baptist Church.
40 years ago: 1981
The Ice Out date for Mille Lacs was officially called on April 14. A Sunday night fire in the marquee damaged the front of Onamia’s Arrowhead Theatre and did smoke damage throughout the building. Local student Rhonda Aldinger visited the state capitol and met with Secretary of State Joan Growe as part of Project 120.
50 years ago: 1971
The Minnesota DNR announced there would be no deer season in 1971 due to a poor fawn crop and the previous season’s high harvest. The Isle High School Band, under Raymond Jacobsen, took a two-day tour around the state with Lamberton High. Onamia’s junior class presented the three-act comedy “Off the Track.”
60 years ago: 1961
Heavy snowfall draped local trees and led to a brief power outage in the Mille Lacs area. At the St. Cloud Scouts Exposition, the 20 Isle Boy Scouts in attendance took first place for their participation. A crowd gathered for the Isle Bowling Alley’s open house, which featured open bowling and free coffee and cookies.
70 years ago: 1951
Thieves broke into the safe at the Isle Co-op Oil Store and stole $220 in cash and checks. Delbert Jacobson, of Wahkon, was commended for his instrumental work in helping to set up a synchronous motor at Okmulgee A. and M. Tech. Roman Clark, former owner of Clark’s Cafe in Isle, passed away at the age of 53.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
