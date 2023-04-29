An ice storm took out electricity in more than 5,000 homes across the Mille Lacs area. The Mille Lacs County jail had only collected $1,865 in boarding fees through March; the budgeted revenue for the year was to be $90,000. Final bypass options for Highway 169 in Garrison were presented to the community. Five men who were ticketed at the 2002 Wave Wacker tournament for trimming the tails of caught walleyes were not invited back to the 2003 festivities. None of the men were proven guilty or cited for the tail trimming.
30 years ago: 1993
A group of 47 students, comprised mostly of seventh through 10th graders, staged a walkout at Onamia High School, alleging the preferential treatment of Native American students. The students were suspended for one day after the walkout. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy case filed by Isle VFW Walleye Post 2816 was dismissed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, which allowed the post to settle with all their creditors, including Rose Odden, former club manager, who had filed suit against the VFW in 1992.
40 years ago: 1983
Over 250 area residents gathered at a DNR meeting to discuss potentially banning night fishing on Mille Lacs Lake – the consensus was that there was no consensus. Onamia made plans to open a capsule placed in 1936 in celebration of Onamia’s 75 years. A new capsule was being planned that included a scroll with the names of present Onamia residents. Individuals could pay $1 to have their name included too.
50 years ago: 1973
Richard Benson and Terria Rohlof of Onamia were joined in marriage. Individuals could sign up to win one of eight American Motors Cars at Mille Lacs Hardware and Furniture in Isle. Ken McGuire, Wahkon, and Roy Jackson, Onamia, joined the staff of Northland Realty. Project Fun spent some time at the Isle Lanes for, well, fun.
60 years ago: 1963
The Eastwood Birthday Club celebrated Mrs. Signe Lindholm, Mrs. Jackie Stenson and Mrs. Lily Haggard. Mrs. Herman Pinz won a Zebco Rod and Reel in a nationwide sweepstakes. Two AWOL Navy men were hospitalized after their car overturned in Wahkon while being pursued by Isle Police Officer Howard Deal. The two men, one from Maine, the other from Michigan, were AWOL from the Great Lakes Training Center and were driving a stolen car from Anoka.
70 years ago: 1953
A check for $500 from the bankers of Mille Lacs County to purchase a tree planting machine was presented to Clayton Grabow, county agent, by Houlton Benzie, First State Bank of Onamia. A farewell party was held for Harris Gerhardson in Idun before he left for the Army.
