looking back.jpg

In 1993, fifth and sixth graders at Nyquist Elementary participated in the annual science fair. Bobbi Remer, above, demonstrates the use of her air thermometer.

 File photo

20 years ago: 2003

An ice storm took out electricity in more than 5,000 homes across the Mille Lacs area. The Mille Lacs County jail had only collected $1,865 in boarding fees through March; the budgeted revenue for the year was to be $90,000. Final bypass options for Highway 169 in Garrison were presented to the community. Five men who were ticketed at the 2002 Wave Wacker tournament for trimming the tails of caught walleyes were not invited back to the 2003 festivities. None of the men were proven guilty or cited for the tail trimming.

