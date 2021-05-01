Looking back 4-28-2021

20 years ago: 2001
Marc Helmrichs, athletics director for Isle school, reported that Megan Larson’s submission, The Huskies, had won the school mascot vote. Russ Mickelson shared his John Deere restoration hobby, restoring a classic 1946 Model B tractor. Kids participated in Easter egg hunts at the Isle VFW and Onamia City Park.
30 years ago: 1991
Wednesday, April 24 was declared the official Ice Out date for 1991. Two human service programs, Riverplace Treatment Center and Nexus Programs, considered the former Crosier Seminary building as their new site. A tentative agreement was struck between Aitkin County and its striking staff, bring 70 workers back to work.
40 years ago: 1981
The Vineland Bay public access would be closed during opener as archaeologists investigated a potential ancient Native American site. Vandals did over $1,000 in damage to the cemetery by Little Flower Mission, south of Onamia. Denny and Sue Whistlewood were the new owners of Woody’s Portside, north of Isle.
50 years ago: 1971
An election was set for the end of May in Onamia for a school bond to fund the construction of a new high school building. Isle High School would host the annual spring shows, including a style show, art show, industrial art show, and displays by the photography and science clubs. The Onamia junior class presented the play, “Off the Tracks.”
60 years ago: 1961
Winds had Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move, and an 18-inch thick slab moved onto the beach at Sunset Bay and pushed a cabin off its foundation. Members of the Isle High School senior class presented their production of the play, “Our Town.” The city of Isle began planning its Fourth of July celebration, including a carnival.
70 years ago: 1951
Isle Mayor Joe Fladebo put out a call for a citywide clean-up campaign to be completed by May 10. The Homemaker’s Club in Opstead put on a talent show. SFC Lyle Freer, from Isle, accepted the championship trophy as captain of the 411th Signal Radio Relay Company basketball team located in Camp Gordon, Ga.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.