The Isle High School presented their spring vocal music concert, which had a theme of “Songs from the Musical Theatre” in 1973. Pictured above, the Triple Trio performed. In the front row, left to right, Becky Eklund, Tammy Ganz, Joy Allen; back row, Louan Cooper, Betty Hoffman, Loni Tramm, Linda Skogen, LuAnn Johnson and director, Mrs. Arlene Jensen.
Onamia High School grads Riki Baker and Adam Weiner were preparing for deployment to aid the U.S. war in Iraq. Firefighters from the local departments and the DNR responded to 25 fires within a week due to dry conditions. Dee Dee’s Liquor saw a name and owner change. Paul, Kathie and George Hennessy became the new owners of what became Trail-Side Liquors.
30 years ago: 1993
After two days of hearings at the Minnesota Pollution Agency in St. Paul, the Garrison City Council withdrew their proposal of a Lemna sewer system with spray irrigation and rapid infiltration. A report by the Minnesota DNR demonstrated that state parks pay for themselves based on the money they bring in versus the budget. Kathio and Father Hennepin generated a combined income annually of $219,670.
40 years ago: 1983
The Isle VFW celebrated 12 years of chartership. When the VFW first sought a perpetual charter in 1971, they received the required 25 life memberships within 10.5 months in order to qualify – the first in the nation to do so in that time span. Scott Snyder of Isle won the Pot ‘O Gold in the Isle Retail Association’s St. Paddy’s promotion.
50 years ago: 1973
In Garrison, a 64-acre hobby farm, featuring a five-bedroom home, horse barn, double garage, shop and other buildings was listed for sale at $45,000. The Isle PTO hosted their annual Fun Night, bringing in only $184 from the evening, proceeds of which went towards scholarships for Isle seniors. The basketball team beat the alumni 58-38 that same evening.
60 years ago: 1963
The Isle Co-op Oil Association held an open house to give the public an opportunity to inspect their new facilities, which included offices and a showroom. At the junction of Highways 27 and 49, an Isle fire truck rolled over while on the way to a grassfire. Wilbur and Blanche Samuelson opened their new Skogmo Store in Isle.
70 years ago: 1953
For your Easter angel food or sponge cake, Home Agent Gladys Peto of Mille Lacs County suggested letting eggs stand at room temperature for a half hour before breaking; she also suggested cooking meat at a lower temperature, as it would “minimize shrinkage” and therefore give more servings. Maple sapping was underway, but progress was slow; hopes were for warm days and cold nights for a better harvest.
