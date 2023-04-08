looking back.jpg

The Isle High School presented their spring vocal music concert, which had a theme of “Songs from the Musical Theatre” in 1973. Pictured above, the Triple Trio performed. In the front row, left to right, Becky Eklund, Tammy Ganz, Joy Allen; back row, Louan Cooper, Betty Hoffman, Loni Tramm, Linda Skogen, LuAnn Johnson and director, Mrs. Arlene Jensen.

20 years ago: 2003

Onamia High School grads Riki Baker and Adam Weiner were preparing for deployment to aid the U.S. war in Iraq. Firefighters from the local departments and the DNR responded to 25 fires within a week due to dry conditions. Dee Dee’s Liquor saw a name and owner change. Paul, Kathie and George Hennessy became the new owners of what became Trail-Side Liquors.

