Looking Back, 5-10-23

A trailer home and the former two-room Eastwood School were destroyed by fire, which seemingly started from a grill. Matt Chapel and Jody Havir purchased the Soo Line Auto Towing and Storage business from previous owners, Brent and Lisa Lindgren. According to the DNR’s fisheries director, Ron Payer, the population for walleye was in good shape, thanks to a string of moderate to excellent natural walleye hatches that began in the mid-90s through 2001.
30 years ago: 1993
The official ice out was declared as April 27. A last minute amendment that would ban spearing and netting during walleye spawning season caused the 1837/1855 agreement between the Mille Lacs Band and the DNR to fail in the Minnesota House of Representatives, 64-70. Saumer Jackson, Wahkon, was accepted as a resident student in the theater program at the Arts High School, Golden Valley.
40 years ago: 1983
The DNR instituted a night fishing ban on Mille Lacs Lake beginning the weekend after opening of the season through mid-June. Reuben Hoheisel, along with his mother, Edna and wife, Madeline took over operation of the Hardware Hank store in Onamia. Bob Wersall inaugurated his own business, Bob’s Launch Service on Malmo Bay, after being a launch pilot and guide for Fisher’s Resort for several years.
50 years ago: 1973
The Isle Sportsman’s Club planned to construct a rearing pond and hatchery to raise walleye to be planted just in Mille Lacs Lake. Lowell Thomsen resigned from the Isle City Council, feeling that the work of the council conflicted with his work as a school teacher. The largest and newest marina on Mille Lacs was Garrison Creek Marina, owned by Ernie Lawrence, which had 137 covered stalls and a lift that could launch a 20-ton cruiser.
60 years ago: 1963
In a baseball game of Isle against Onamia, the Onamia team came out on top, 12-8. Work was underway on an addition for the Isle Liquor Store. Mr. and Mrs. Donald Falk became the new owners of the Opstead Store, which they purchased from Mr. and Mrs. Warren Samuelson. Don Hardy of Garrison had an accident with an electric grindstone, which cut his nose and tore a hole in his shoulder blade.
70 years ago: 1953
Pvt. Glenn W. McKay of Onamia arrived in Korea for duty with the 25th Infantry Division. Mr. and Mrs. John N. Johnson of Isle purchased the registered Brown Swiss Bull Joan Dell Ambassador Lucky 115115 from a man in Carlton. Jerry Swedberg and Donald Hagquist of Malmo spent a few days in Minneapolis for a contest related to their agriculture class.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
