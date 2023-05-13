Looking Back, 5-10-23

In 1983, Betsy Miller, with daughter Briken, won a color TV in the Old Fashioned Dollar Days drawing.

20 years ago: 2003

A trailer home and the former two-room Eastwood School were destroyed by fire, which seemingly started from a grill. Matt Chapel and Jody Havir purchased the Soo Line Auto Towing and Storage business from previous owners, Brent and Lisa Lindgren. According to the DNR’s fisheries director, Ron Payer, the population for walleye was in good shape, thanks to a string of moderate to excellent natural walleye hatches that began in the mid-90s through 2001.

