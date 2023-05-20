Students in Mrs. Thompson’s first and second grade class in 1963 took a tour of Isle businesses. Above, Walter Hasse revealed baking secrets at Isle Bakery. The group also visited the Mille Lacs Messenger, Mille Lacs Manufacturing, the Isle Creamery, and had refreshments at Snyders.
A federal judge dismissed Mille Lacs County’s lawsuit to prove the 61,000-acre Mille Lacs Indian Reservation no longer existed after three months of oral arguments. The man who was convicted of shooting and killing Onamia man Billy Strelow faced a possible death penalty. Richard Oslund took the life of Strelow in November 1998 during a robbery. Walleye Dundee, formerly Freddies Resort in Wahkon Bay, provided a launch once more where the Ellen Ruth once was.
30 years ago: 1993
An aide to Sen. Paul Wellstone, Mark Anderson, visited Mille Lacs Health Systems at the invitation of Dr. Patty Hook in order to get a closer look at rural healthcare and the benefits of the system to the Mille Lacs area. Two years after the inception of the state and county-sponsored adopt-a-highway program, Dick Larson, Mille Lacs County engineer, gave the program an A-plus. The Onamia Area Lions Club made plans for their 1993 BIKE-O-RAMA; funds were to go to the Lions Hearing Center at the University of Minnesota.
40 years ago: 1983
“Lake opener was fair to partly arctic” read the opening headline of the Messenger. Weather-related woes kept the number of anglers lower than previous years, which isn’t to say it wasn’t still busy at public landings on the north and east side. “O My Onamia, O My!”, a play written and directed by Richard K. Allison, was set for performances during Onamia Days.
50 years ago: 1973
Isle High School performed “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” under the direction of Janet Berry. Rick Habeck played Charlie Brown, Randy Hasser was Linus, Jon Kern was Schroeder, Joy Allen was Peppermint Patty and Ruth Olson was Lucy. Scott Allen played Snoopy. An estimated 4,500 small boats took to Lake Mille Lacs on opening day for fishing – editor and publisher Fred DeCoursey estimated about 13,500 anglers, given that each boat had about three people present.
60 years ago: 1963
Nancy Schwartz, daughter of Pastor and Mrs. David Schwartz, was awarded a $450 scholarship, which covered full tuition for three academic quarters and other school-related expenses. She planned to attend University of Minnesota - Duluth and become a secondary teacher. Under the direction of Deputy Jordan Bennet, buoys were placed in the Mille Lacs County portion of the big lake to mark main reefs and hidden rocks.
70 years ago: 1953
Shore Acres Resort, on the west side of Mille Lacs Lake, was entirely destroyed by a fire, fanned by a strong north wind. The fire appeared to have started from faulty wiring – the loss was estimated to be $40,000. The Eastside plowing meet was held, with sponsorship from the Eastside Farm Bureau; Clayton E. Grabow, county agricultural agent, noted it drew a good response from the folks of the township.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
