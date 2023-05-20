looking back.jpg

Students in Mrs. Thompson’s first and second grade class in 1963 took a tour of Isle businesses. Above, Walter Hasse revealed baking secrets at Isle Bakery. The group also visited the Mille Lacs Messenger, Mille Lacs Manufacturing, the Isle Creamery, and had refreshments at Snyders.

 File Photo

20 years ago: 2003

A federal judge dismissed Mille Lacs County’s lawsuit to prove the 61,000-acre Mille Lacs Indian Reservation no longer existed after three months of oral arguments. The man who was convicted of shooting and killing Onamia man Billy Strelow faced a possible death penalty. Richard Oslund took the life of Strelow in November 1998 during a robbery. Walleye Dundee, formerly Freddies Resort in Wahkon Bay, provided a launch once more where the Ellen Ruth once was.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.