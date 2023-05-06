Officials who attended the Mille Lacs County Association of Townships expressed their discontent with the county’s decision to identify parts of Dailey and Bradbury townships as acceptable locations for sexually oriented businesses. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe donated $5,000 to the Isle Parks and Recreation Commission for improvements at Isle Lakeview Park.
30 years ago: 1993
Over 100 people attended a meeting at Onamia High School after a staged walkout resulted in disciplinary action. While the walkout and subsequent demonstrations were initially taken to be racially-motivated, others said it was about the issues of discipline broadly. The region was 12 inches behind in rainfall, compared to 1982, which caused more than 1,200 acres to be burned by 75 fires in Mille Lacs and Benton counties.
40 years ago: 1983
Isle junior John Retka conducted and compiled survey results, which demonstrated a decrease in alcohol use among students in grades nine to 12. Ice out was called by the Messenger on Friday, April 29. Walt’s Liquors took on new owners – Bob and Jean Knoblauch took over the operation, assisted by Bill “Red” Unruh. Over 230 runners covered 62 miles in the annual Great Mille Lacs 100K and Relay.
50 years ago: 1973
John and Joan Anderson became the new owners of the camping park at Malmo, newly dubbed “Andy’s Camping Park.” New owners of White Cap Inn, on the east side of Mille Lacs, Robert Olson and Diana Locke hosted a grand opening. Aitkin high school senior Cathy Burman was selected to participate in the third annual all-nation “America’s Youth in Concert” European tour.
60 years ago: 1963
The Onamia Drug team took first place for the bowling season at Isle Bowl. After an auto accident, Mrs. Lester Haggberg was recovering well at the St. Cloud Hospital. Bruce A. Kimball of Isle was initiated into Gamma Sigma Delta, an agriculture honorary society, at the University of Minnesota, St. Paul. Wahkon’s Mr. and Mrs. Fritz Casper returned from their winter stay in California.
70 years ago: 1953
A 14-year-old boy, Eugene Sam of Isle, was accidentally shot through the stomach with a .22 rifle by a friend. He was rushed to the Mora Hospital, where surgery was performed. The bullet was found lodged in the muscular tissues close to the spine. The boy was reportedly doing fine after surgery. Sharon Strecker of Isle, was discharged from the Elizabeth Kenny Institute after having been admitted Oct. 14, 1952 for polio.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.