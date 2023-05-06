looking back.jpg

Kim Paulsen of Isle, bowling with Lakeland Trucking, bowled a 700 series in the final week of league play in 1973. Paulsen rolled a 217, 237 and 246. His average was 185.

20 years ago: 2003

Officials who attended the Mille Lacs County Association of Townships expressed their discontent with the county’s decision to identify parts of Dailey and Bradbury townships as acceptable locations for sexually oriented businesses. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe donated $5,000 to the Isle Parks and Recreation Commission for improvements at Isle Lakeview Park.

