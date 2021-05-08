Looking Back 5-5-21

20 years ago: 2001
Onamia principal Dennis Hitzemann received multiple reports of a shooting threat at Onamia school. Ice Out on Mille Lacs was officially called on Sunday, April 29. Members of Isle Cub Scout Pack 49 performed a spring clean-up, raking leaves at the Mille Lacs History Museum and Isle Recreation and Education Center.
30 years ago: 1991
Frank Gudridge was honored for 31 years of community service by the Isle Development Corporation. Construction on the new Mille Lacs Indian Museum was set to begin in spring of 1992, with $5.4 million coming from the Minnesota Historical Society. Isle’s planted trees donated by Steele’s Nursery at the Isle City Park.
40 years ago: 1981
The East Central Regional Development Commission considered a hazardous waste site for the local area. Local 15-year-old Mark TenBruin was gathering worms to sell during fishing opener and had sold 36 dozen the previous year. Onamia seniors took a two-day trip to the Cities, visiting the Guthrie Theatre and capitol.
50 years ago: 1971
The Mille Lacs Choraleers, under the direction of Father John Lauer, performed at Crosier Chapel. The Isle Area Civic Association sponsored a banquet to honor Isle’s student-athletes and coaches. Winning local tickets were drawn for Midland’s Train Load Tire sale: Joe Huondor won a waffle iron, and Jim Aker, a toaster.
60 years ago: 1961
Mel and Amy Marshall, owners of Outdoorsman’s Cafe, announced the cafe was reopening; the first 40 customers would receive a free pizza. Bob Skogen, Isle High senior, opened Bob’s Popcorn Wagon to raise money to buy livestock. The Isle High School music program sent 36 students to the state music contest.
70 years ago: 1951
Dr. and Mrs. A.F. Johnson, along with their three kids, were welcomed to the Isle community. J.R. Chappel, head of Chief Izatys Inc., bought Izatys Lodge near Onamia for $200,000 from E.P. Bettendorf. A questionnaire sent out by the Isle P.T.A. showed a majority of parents were interested in a school hot lunch program.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.