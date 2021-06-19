Looking back 6-16-21

20 years ago: 2001
Don Wendll is out as DNR chief: After 19 years as commissioner of natural resources for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Don Wedll is stepping down … Wedll said his choice to step down was a mutual decision.
30 years ago: 1991
Mille Lacs Band gets a new law enforcement bill: Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson has signed into law a bill that will greatly expand law enforcement authority to the Mille Lacs Band of Chippewa Indians.
The bill, according to reservation Solicitor General Anita Fineday, may be a better solution to the law enforcement problems on the Mille Lacs Reservation than the controversial retrocession bill that failed to find sufficient support. Retrocession would have transferred law enforcement responsibilities from the state to the federal level.
40 years ago: 1981
Grabow served 29 years as ‘open door’ for County: “We work with people and don’t measure success in dollars and cents. Education is a life-long experience, of informal education in the home, on the farm ... that’s our success. We’re the open door to the University,” said Clayton Grabow. Grabow has been the Mille Lacs County Extension Director since July of 1952. At the end of this month, he will retire after 29 years of serving.
50 years ago: 1971
Miss Onamia to be in Aquatennial activities: Miss Onamia, Lanette Bugg, will appear in the Minneapolis Aquatennial activities which begin July 3.
60 years ago: 1961
Isle’s Princess Kay entrant wins in County contest: Hazel Stahl, candidate in the “Princess Kay of the Milky way” contest at Milaca, Monday was one of the three county winners and will compete in the region four contest at St. Cloud on June 28 to pick the Central Minnesota Dairy Princess.
70 years ago: 1951
Beware of Rabies: The third case of rabies in Mille Lacs County appeared last Monday when Dr. Wetter of Princeton sent a skunk head to University Farm where it was diagnosed that the skunk was infected with rabies ... undoubtedly more cases of rabies will appear.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
