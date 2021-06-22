20 years ago: 2001
Trophy regulation reinstated: On Monday, June 18, the trophy walleye harvest started up again on Mille Lacs Lake as the Department of Natural Resources passed a new rule allowing anglers to keep one walleye over 30 inches … Estimates show that allowing one fish over 30 inches will only add about 1,000 pounds to the open-water harvest, which the DNR hopes will not be enough to put anglers over their quota of 310,000 pounds.
30 years ago: 1991
Gilbert Seefeld has been working his mail route of almost 45 years. In that time, he’s used up 20 different vehicles, delivered bees and chickens, been bitten by dogs, run errands for his patrons, gotten stuck in snowstorms – and seen nearly everything there is to see.
40 years ago: 1981
Wahkon bridge center of dispute: A small group of property owners in Mi Nis Terrace, a subdivision of the man-made Island in Wahkon Bay now known as the Holiday Court mobile home park, are leading a campaign to gain access from their homes to Hwy. 27, an access that was removed years ago with construction of a boat channel, and solicited help from the City of Wahkon in that campaign.
50 years ago: 1971
Isle plans zoning: The Isle Village Planning Commissioner, at a meeting Monday evening, reviewed a report from planning consultant William C. Majewski of Duluth, completing the first phase of the proposed zoning of the Village of Isle.
60 years ago: 1961
Sixty pints of blood given by Isle donors: Seventy-one isle area residents reported to the blood center on June 12 and sixty pints of blood were given. There were eleven rejects and seven first donors which according to the committee is encouraging.
70 years ago: 1951
July 4 celebration: How is the parade for the Fourth of July coming? Well, to date, we have made contact with many of the Merchants, Machinery Dealers and most of the businesses in this community. Those of you who have not been contacted, please make every attempt to make your float one that will be eye catching: you may be a winner.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
