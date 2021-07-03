20 years ago: 2001
Deadline for talks with Band: At their June 19 meeting, Mille Lacs County Board voted unanimously to continue funding attorneys who were hired to assist the board in negotiations with the Mille Lacs Band and to set a “drop dead” date of Nov. 1 for negotiations over boundaries.
30 years ago: 1991
Sunday liquor before noon is a no-no until after hearing: Auditor-treasurer Elmer Warolin told the board that it was up to the county to approve selling liquor from 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays. Previously this approval has been given by the townships.
40 years ago: 1981
Gasoline prices down but fill for the Fourth: Gasoline prices in Minnesota dropped slightly in early June and then, probably due in part to the three-cent per gallon highway maintenance tax passed by Gov. Quie, quickly increased again.
50 years ago: 1971
Nuclear power plant to be built in Aitkin County: Senator Florian Chmielewski, representing the 25th Legislative District, announces that United Power Association at Elk River, Minn. will build a 195 million dollar nuclear power plant under contract with the Village of Aitkin.
60 years ago: 1961
Social notes from Isle: Verne Mott returned home from this Onamia Hospital on Thursday afternoon. Mrs. Rosie Merrifield and Mrs. Charles Jarvis and daughter Debbie of St. Louis Park and Lee Smith of Great Falls, Montana, were Sunday visitors at the Verne Mott home. Mrs. Minnie Lundquist was a dinner guest at the Victor Peterson home on Saturday.
70 years ago: 1951
George Schomer, Hillman, seriously injured in tractor accident: George Schomer was seriously injured in a tractor accident last week. He and his son were working on a piece of wild land he had bought north of Ervin Meyers. The clutch slipped on the tractor and his clothing caught a lug on the wheel. Two of the lugs went over his hips. His pelvic bone was broken and he suffered other sever injuries. The young son went two miles to Casper Kruscheks for help. He was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls and his condition is now reported satisfactory.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
