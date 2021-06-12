looking back 6-9-2021

20 years ago: 2001
Prom party a huge success: The sixth annual Isle After-Prom Party, held on Sat., May 19, at the Nyquist Elementary gym and foyer was a huge success. We met our goal of providing a safe, healthy and fun environment for our high school students after prom. It was attend by 17 junior and seniors and their guest.
30 years ago: 1991
Resolution passes to protect resources: The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on transportation stewardship at their meeting last Tuesday. The resolution recognizes the value of natural resources including lakes, streams, forest and wetlands in Mille Lacs County. It also outlines the desire of the county to protect and maintain these assets for future generations.
40 years ago: 1981
Currot resigns as Asst. Attny: A letter of resignation from assistant county attorney, Richard Currott, was read to the Mille Lacs County commissioners at the their meeting on June 2.
50 years ago: 1971
Isle VFW Post donates tents to area Boy Scouts: The recently organized Isle VFW Post no. 2816 has donated four new squad tents to the Isle Boy Scouts to be used for camping and training programs. The donation was made as a community service project.
Scout Master Jim Aker accepted the gift and announced that the tents will also be made available to the Girl Scouts when needed.
60 years ago: 1961
Social notes from Wahkon: The Lawry Garvey family of Hibbing visited his parents from Wednesday to Saturday. Mrs. Leo Bullen entertained a few ladies by celebrating her birthday anniversary Wednesday afternoon at her home.
70 years ago: 1951
Hillman: Mr. and Mrs. Probasco motored to Pine River Sunday. Mr. Roy Probasco returned home with them, They attended the commencement exercises at the Milaca High SChool auditorium Friday evening. Peter Probasco who is a grandson of Mrs. Roy Probasco, was a member of the graduating class.
Mrs. Anna Marschel, Mrs. J.H. Blackketter, Mrs. Gust Carlson, Mrs. William Marschel and son Ronald and Alma Marschel went to Pierz and Little Falls on buinsess last Friday.
