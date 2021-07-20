Looking Back 7-21-21

20 years ago: 2001
Violent storm hits area: Tropical conditions during the daytime on Tuesday, July 17, lead to a severe thunderstorm that night. The storm, with its strong winds and lightning, left many residents in Onamia and the surrounding area without power until the next day – and a mess to clean up in the bargain.
“It was a big windstorm with heavy rains,” Don Nichols, Onamia fire chief said. “But it was a real brief storm.”
30 years ago: 1991
Voters say yes to classrooms and gym, nix pool: After three special elections, the Isle School District will finally get the much needed classrooms and gymnasium space for Nyquist Elementary. Although voter turnout was considerable lower than at both December’s and February’s elections, the classroom project managed to muster enough “yes” votes to pass Option 1 of the three-option ballot last week.
40 years ago: 1981
Opposition strong to local site for hazardous waste disposal facility: A crowd that grew to 150 people at one point, told the state’s waste management board chairman Wednesday in Milaca they wanted nothing to do with a hazardous waste disposal site in Hayland and Mudgett townships. The large turnout was an apparent response to a letter from an Onamia women, which was printed in the Messenger and other area newspapers, who opposed the possibility of a hazardous waste site in Mille Lacs County and encouraged others who oppose it to turn the open house into a public meeting as a show of strength.
50 years ago: 1971
Mr. and Mrs Thomas Lembeck and family of St. Cloud spent the weekend of July 10 at the James Jindra home. Mr. and Mrs. Fred Lyden Jr. and family of St. Cloud spent the weekend at the Fred Lyden Sr. home.
60 years ago: 1961
Gerald A. Brynildson new Isle High School principal, replacing Stanley Janowski who accepted the position of superintendent. Mr. Brynildson is 29 years old, is married and has two children.
70 years ago: 1951
Illegal road signs face removal says state road engineer: Illegally placed advertising signs on trunk highway right-of-way face the threat of removal by highway department maintenance crews, according to a directive issues this week by C.L. Motl, department maintenance engineer ... these signs often obscure motorists’ vision and constitutes an added hazard to safe driving.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
