Looking Back 7-28-21

20 years ago: 2001
Old, new traditions: The 2001 Isle Days had plenty of traditional favorites and some new attractions for the crowds that visit Isle each year for this event.
30 years ago: 1991
Nexus juvenile program is in at Crosier facility: The halls of Crosier Seminary, which have been silenced since the seminary was fazed out a year ago, will be active once again when Nexus of Minnetonka comes to Onamia. Not only will Crosier itself be revitalized, but the relocation of Nexus to Onamia is expected to contribute about $3.5 million annually to the local economy.
40 years ago: 1981
Jail rent jumps: Other counties will be paying Mille Lacs County more for jailing their prisoner at the Mille Lacs County Jail. Upon the request of Sheriff Russ Iverson, the county board voted to raise the jail per diem for other counties from $20 to $30.
Commissioners Fran Barg, Paul Reiman and Stub Strelow at first expressed some reservations about raising the fee. Reiman and Strelow wondered if raising the fee wouldn’t prompt other counties into discontinuing giving their prisoners to the Mille Lacs County Jail. Barg noted that the percent of increase appeared to be a big jump.
50 years ago: 1971
Area Soo Line stations to close; agent appointed to serve area: Mr. Clarence O. Nelson, a 36-year old veteran of railroad service, has been appointed a traveling agent by the Soo Line Railroad Company as a plan for the Centralized Agency Service is introduced in Northern Minnesota on July 30.
60 years ago: 1961
Isle Flying Club sponsors “Flight Breakfast” Sunday: The annual “Flight Breakfast” at the Isle Municipal Airport, sponsored by the Isle Flying Club, will be held this Sunday, July 30. Pilots from all over the northwest attend the breakfast coming by land and sea plane.
70 years ago: 1951
Cold Spring truck hit by train: A Cold Spring Granite Company truck, an International, driven by Art Duke, 39, of Cold Spring, Minn. was hit by a west-bound Soo Line freight train Tuesday morning. The accident occurred at the R.R. crossing on Hwy. 56 just east of Isle. No one was injured, but the truck (front end) was really demolished.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
