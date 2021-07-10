20 years ago: 2001
An otherwise routine meeting of the Garrison-Kathio-West Mille Lacs Sanitary District turned heated when Mille Lacs County Commissioner Frank Courteau challenged sewer district chair John Schley on issues of jurisdiction and conflict resolution. The exchange began when Courteau asked if the final draft of the sewer service agreement would be made public and subject to a public hearing.
30 years ago: 1991
Storm delivers a third blow in area: The third major storm in a week and a half struck the Mille Lacs area last Friday evening, leaving in its wake power outages, downed trees and a barn destroyed by lightning-induced fire.
40 years ago: 1981
Sheriff warns about bad checks: To look at them, checks don’t appear bouncy, but unfortunately, many are made of rubber. Maybe it’s the time of year, maybe it’s the economy ... who knows, but Mille Lacs County Sheriff, Russ Iverson, says the bad check business is way up.
50 years ago: 1971
Some out-of-work Minnesotans including returning Vietnam veterans, maybe unaware that they are eligible for unemployment insurance payments.
60 years ago: 1961
Open house for band instructor: An open house is being planned for Mr. DeForrest Koontz, Isle band instructor, to show our appreciation for his work in our school and community. It will be held at the Legion Hall on Friday evening, July 7 after the evening concert.
70 years ago: 1951
Sugar users: Meals no longer be entirely sweetless for the person who has to cut down on sugar because of illness or overweight, according to Home Agent Mary Lou Carnes.
Within the year, a product has come on the market which gives a sweet flavor to food but furnishes neither the calories nor carbohydrates. It is a harmless drug which imparts a sweet flavor to food ... its chemical nickname is sodium cyclamate.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
