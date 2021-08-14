Looking Back 8-11-21

20 years ago: 2001
Some mad, others mum: When asked about this summer’s tourism economy, in the light of a mid-season slot limit change, more than one resorter responded. “What economy?” Another said, “That article belongs in the comedy section.” A number of resorters preferred not to have their names mentioned in an article on the subject.
Vicki Tenute of Pike’s Point resort said her cabin rentals are down 40 to 60 percent from last year. She said her launch business has completely dried up.
30 years ago: 1991
Three motels to be built on the big lake: A million dollar motel complex in Isle, another million dollar motel near the junction of Highway 169 and Highway 27 and a $2 million dollar motel just south of the Port Mille Lacs Golf Resort. That’s not just the sound of small change. That’s the boom of the big buck development in the Mille Lacs area.
40 years ago: 1981
Band changes pow wow focus to spiritual celebration: Religion and cultural awareness will replace commercialism and pageantry aimed at non-Indian tourists as the Mille Lacs Band of Chippewa Indians changes the focus of its annual pow wow, scheduled for this weekend, according to Art Gahbow, tribal chairman.
50 years ago: 1971
Isle Schools to open Aug. 23: The Isle-Wahkon school officials have announced their plans for the opening days of school. Classes will be called into session on Monday morning, Aug. 23. Lunches will be served on Tuesday. High school students will pay $2.50 for 10 lunches.
60 years ago: 1961
Isle Gridders to meet Moose Lake on Sept. 1, under new coach: Isle High School will play its first football game as a member of the Central 61 Conference on Friday, Sept. 1 at Isle when they meet Moose Lake. The team will be under the direction of the new football coach, Mr. Bud Bjornaraa.
70 years ago: 1951
Lightning strikes: The Bob Erickson barn was struck by lightning and burned to the ground early Monday morning of last week, also a rubber tired wagon, hay rake, and hay forks were destroyed. At the same time, the lightning also struck at the Gotfred Erickson home.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
