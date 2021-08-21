Looking back 8-18-21

20 years ago: 2001
With the approval of Mille Lacs County Attorney Janelle Kendall, the Mille Lacs County Board on Aug. 7 voted to hold a public hearing on a moratorium on the development of adult-use businesses in Mille Lacs County.
30 years ago: 1991
Board hears about need for county coordinator job: Jim Mulder, executive director of the Association of Minnesota Counties, spoke to the board last Tuesday about the growing trend toward hiring county coordinators in the state.
Mulder told the board that 42 counties have coordinator and eight more counties have them, but have given them a different title. Every county with a population over 40,000 and most counties with a population of 20,000-40,000 have coordinators.
40 years ago: 1981
Wahkon considers municipal water system: By a 2-1 vote following lengthy discussion during an Aug. 10 meeting, the Wahkon City Council approved spending $100 to have a Twin Cities engineering firm apply for grants and check loan availability to build a municipal water system.
50 years ago: 1971
Peter Hind wins prize for big Northern: Peter Hind, Isle, has won a weekly second prize in the St. Paul Dispatch and Pioneer Press Summer-long Fishing Contest with a 17 pound 10 ounce northern pike from Mille Lacs during the contest’s 11th week.
60 years ago: 1961
Social notes from Warman: Mr. and Mrs. Henry Barone and daughter, Stephanie, returned home last week from a trip that took them through Iowa, Nebraska and S.D. Judy Beese also accompanied them on their trip. Mrs. A.M. Bowen rode to Lincoln, Neb. where her son met her, and she is visiting Robert and family in Omaha, Neb.
70 years ago: 1951
Neighborhood News Items, South Harbor: Doris Dean returned home Wednesday evening, Aug. 8 from a two month trip through the western states and Mexico. She visited her brother, Lavern, U.S. Marine at San Diego, Calif. the Erling Listerud family near Los Angeles and the Peter Van Guisoen home in Washington besides general sight seeing and reports a wonderful time.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.