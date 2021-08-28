20 years ago: 2001
A burglary at Smokin’ Hill is the latest in a series of crimes to hit the Isle area this summer. According to Mille Lacs County Investigator Brent Lindgren, at 3:21 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 13, burglars set off motion detectors at Smokin’ hill north of Isle. As he waited for backup, additional alarms sounded, indicating either the criminals were still in the building or the motion detectors were malfunctioning.
30 years ago: 1991
Casino will sell 2.4 million shares of stock: In a story appearing in last Friday’s Star Tribune, it was reported that Grand Casino Inc., the management company for the Mille Lacs Reservation, has asked the Securities and Exchange Commissioner for the approval to offer 2.4 million shares to the public. Underwriters of the stock said they expect the issue to be priced at $5 a share, which would raise $12 million, less underwriting fees.
40 years ago: 1981
By a 2-1 vote following lengthy discussion during an August 10 meeting, the Wahkon City Council approved spending $100 to have a Twin Cities engineering firm apply for grants and check laon availability to build a municipal water system.
50 years ago: 1971
Solid waste disposal sites investigated: For several months, concerned effort has been expanded toward the formulation of a solid wasted disposal plan for Mille Lacs County. Under orders from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to submit a preliminary plan for the disposal of solid wawste materials in the county to the agency by July 1, 1971.
60 years ago: 1961
Fire of undetermined origin did considerable damage to the Albert Johnson home in Postead last week. The Johnson’s were not at home at the time and the fire was discovered around midnight, Aug. 18 by the Johnson son, Myron.
70 years ago: 1951
Little Miss Homemaker: Arliss Templin of Isle was chosen Lille Miss Homemaker of Mille Lacs County at the fair last Tuesday evening. She was presented a corsage before the grandstand in the 4-H Style Revuew.
