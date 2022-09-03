Looking back

Mary Hawkins with her wares at the Isle Farmer’s Market in 1982.

20 years ago: 2002

Jerome Kryzer, Onamia City Council member, and Craig Molstad, director of Mille Lacs Area Community Development Corporation, requested donation of a parcel of land for an Onamia city park from the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners. Jim Ellingson, former golf coach and Jenna Larsen, golf athlete, of Onamia, spotted Tiger Woods at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.