Looking back 9-15-21

20 years ago: 2001
The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has countered the Mille Lacs County Board’s previous proposal for settling their dispute over reservation boundaries. The Band’s proposal received a lukewarm response at the Sept. 4 county board meeting.
30 years ago: 1991
Minnesotans wagered more than $2 billion on the various forms of gambling in 1990. The fastest growing form of gambling in the state has been Indian gaming activities. High stakes bingo, pull-tabs, blackjack and video gambling generated gross receipts of $400 million in 1990 for the 11 Minnesota Indian Bands.
40 years ago: 1981
Subcommittee hears of resort decline in area: Mille Lacs County is experiencing a decrease in lodging receipts while the resort business continues to go through a slow decline, according to testimony given at a House subcommittee hearing held at Myr-Mar Lodge last Thursday, Sept. 10. Hank Todd stated that lodging receipts and the general slow loss of smaller resorts may be due to the vacationing public’s demand for better quality facilities.
50 years ago: 1971
School enrollment up in Onamia but holds steady in Isle area schools. Enrollment figures for the Isle and Onamia School districts were made available this week showing about a 10% increase at Onamia and a slight increase at Isle.
60 years ago: 1961
Isle-Wahkon PTA to hold meeting on Sept. 25: The first meeting of the Isle-Wahkon PTA will be held at 8:00 o’clock at the Isle High School on Sept. 25. “The Focal Point - The School” is the theme for this year’s PTA. This theme will stress objects and policies that will enable the community to strive to gain action through better knowledge of the educational developments of our youth, by our schools.
70 years ago: 1951
Homemaker’s Tea: The Mille Lacs County Home and Community Committee has planned a county-wide homemaker’s tea to be held Sept. 14 from 2 until 5 o’clock at the courthouse in Milaca. The program will include a skit given by the Chase Brook and Sunnyside homemakers, musical numbers, slides and a shot talk by Minerva Jensen, district home agent supervisor from University Farm.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.