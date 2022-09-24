Looking back 9-21-22

Isle’s Cole Gibas returned from two years in the Peace Corps, serving in Bulgaria. The Mille Lacs Drift Skippers ATV and Snowmobile Club hosted the All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota’s annual fall convention at McQuoid’s Inn and Convention Center in Isle.
30 years ago: 1992
Mille Lacs Kathio State Park manager, Ken Anderson, posted 3,000 acres of park land, subjecting it to all state park rules and regulations. Randy and Dawn Vivant opened their new self-serve car wash, Wet Stuff, next to Onamia’s City Hall.
40 years ago: 1982
Reporters from channels 9 and 11 news stations visited Isle Schools to report on their four-day school week, one of eight schools in Minnesota with such a schedule. The Onamia Warriors played their first football game on the new Burggraff Field, named for Onamia’s athletic director George Burggraff. The field had been outfitted with new metal bleachers and a lighting system.
50 years ago: 1972
Arnie Bauer of Onamia was named Postmaster of Onamia. Robert Weigelt, Garrison, enlisted in the U.S. Navy and attended basic training in Sand Diego, Calif. Cove School served beef stew with vegetables, corn bread, jelly, bread, butter, fresh oranges, and milk for one of their lunches.
60 years ago: 1962
Two young people were killed in a car crash outside Vineland. Construction began on the new post office in Isle, next to the Knute Knutson home. Grace Pinz, Bowling Chatter columnist, warned bowlers to try their bowling shoes for sliding, as two women took nasty spills when they started to bowl.
70 years ago: 1952
Emil Seefeld of Isle placed an ad for a found stray red and white heifer at his place. “Owner may get same by identifying and paying for this ad.” In Opstead, a surprise birthday party was planned for Margaret Gallion by her daughter, Judy. Howeer, the young man of the family spilled the beans too soon.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.