Looking back 9-21-22

Some youngsters enjoying their time at Wahkon’s Autumn Fest in 2002.

 File Photo

20 years ago: 2002

Isle’s Cole Gibas returned from two years in the Peace Corps, serving in Bulgaria. The Mille Lacs Drift Skippers ATV and Snowmobile Club hosted the All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota’s annual fall convention at McQuoid’s Inn and Convention Center in Isle.

