Looking back 9-22-21

20 years ago: 2001
State senators view Garrison sewer project: A Minnesota State Senate committee, led by Sen. Keith Langseth, DFL-Glyndon, got a first-hand overview of the proposed Garrison sewer project on Sept. 10.
“This tour provides an important opportunity for senators on the Capital Investment Committee to see some of the real construction needs of rural Minnesota,” Langseth said. A launch tour of the Garrison area shoreline provided the setting for the delegation.
30 years ago: 1991
Consolidation talks hot in Carlton area, cool in north Pine. The Carlton County rate review committee has accused its board of pushing the proposed consolidation of North Pine Electric Cooperative and Carlton County Cooperative without the consent of their members.
40 years ago: 1981
Subcommittee hears of resort decline in area: Mille Lacs County is experiencing a decrease in lodging receipts while the resort business continues to go through slow decline, according to testimony given at a House subcommittee hearing at Myr-Mar Lodge last Thursday, September 10.
50 years ago: 1971
The Onamia High School senior class began rehearsal this week for their class play “The Rainmaker” by N. Richard Nash. The play will be presented Thursday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The cast is director Mr. Robert Shay, Rick Berg, John Holzemer, Ron Blomquist, Mike Spahn, Scott Hanson, Sue Johnson (the only girl in the cast), and Doug Athman.
60 years ago: 1961
Area power to be shut off for transformer change: The planned “outage” is necessary to install larger transformers at the Isle substation, located east of town. The transformers will be installed by Rural Cooperative Power Association of Elk River.
70 years ago: 1951
Seed peddlers: With another bountiful harvest season on us, see peddlers are increasingly evident and active.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.