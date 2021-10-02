Looking back 9-29-21

20 years ago: 2001
County-band talks still secret: The public will continue to be barred from attending meetings with the purported aim of settling the Indian reservation boundary dispute in northern Mille Lacs County.
30 years ago: 1991
Resolutions of support voted for the Isle Airport expansion: Two voice vote resolutions involving the Isle Airport expansion project and a “community center” addition to the expanded Nyquist Elementary School were taken at last Thursday’s meeting of the Isle Commerce and Development Association at Flagship Inn, with 25 members in attendance.
40 years ago: 1981
Isle teachers set Oct. 1 as strike date, unless the Isle School Board comes up with a substantial move in the direction of more money for teacher salaries by tonight.
50 years ago: 1971
Isle travels 150 miles to capture first win: Isle traveled 150 miles to win their first game of the season against Faribault-Shattuck, by a score of 32 to 28.
60 years ago: 1961
Immunization clinic to be scheduled at Isle Schools: The Wahkon-Isle area will have its first immunization clinic this fall on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the Isle Wahkon schools. This will be part of a Mille Lacs County wide program protection of certain communicable disease. Inoculation against Diphtheria-Tetanus-Whooping Cough will be available as well as vaccinations against Smallpox. Each child will be given a request slip for parents to sign if immunizations are to be given to their children. The cost is 50 cents for each vaccination or inoculation.
70 years ago: 1951
Be on the alert for this communist agent: Fred xx, secretary of public affairs department, National Headquarters of the Communist Party USA, is being sought by the FBI on a charge of conspiracy to advocate the violent overthrow of the government. The FBI has requested to alert citizens and law enforcement agencies to assist in locating xx.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.