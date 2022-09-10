Youth groups from Opstead Baptist Church, Faith Lutheran Church in Isle, Isle Evangelical Free Church and Bethany Lutheran Church returned from mission trips that took the separate groups to places as near as Minneapolis and as far as Guatemala. The 2002 walleye harvest exceeded the 400,000 pound mark. The total kill came in at 402,958.
30 years ago: 1992
Members of the Little Fish Lake Association voted to send a letter to the Grand Casino - Mille Lacs, requesting that their spotlights be turned off in an effort to clean up the night sky for viewing. The Mille Lacs Health System unveiled plans for a $1 million campaign to build or upgrade Isle and Onamia Family Clinics. Dr. Tom Bracken, family physician with Mille Lacs Health System, received certification in geriatric medicine.
40 years ago: 1982
Onamia Public School were to send chaperoned buses to away football games. Marine Private First Class Frank A. Grittner, son of Edward and Elaine Grittner of Isle, was promoted to that rank while serving with Marine Aviation Training Support Squadron 902, Naval Air Station Memphis, Millington, Tenn. Isle and Onamia Public School enrollements reported, generally, a downward trend.
50 years ago: 1972
Mary Ida Cornelius, teacher for Onamia Public Schools, was honored at the Minnesota State Fair for being selected as Teaher of the Year from Mille Lacs County. In Malmo, Mr. And Mrs. Leonard Hemming son and two grandchildren, Beth and Patty of Montevideo spent the weekend at the Dave Bezeneks. Citizen volunteers in asked for contributions to help fund research for mental health.
60 years ago: 1962
The Camp Johnson Bluebirds 4-H Club, Onamia, visited Green Valley Park, garrison, where they fed the tame deer, elk, and other animals duirng a tour of the wildlife museum. Total attendance for the Isle and Wahkon School was 471, slightly increased from the previous year.
70 years ago: 1952
The Blue Bonnet Dress Shop in Isle opened its doors, located in the former beauty shop in the theatre building. George D. Ranney, lecturer and penalogist, present a lyceum at the Isle Theater entitled, “Life Behind Prison Walls,” which included an exhibition and demonstration of a genuine electric chair. Gaylord Westerlund of Malmo shot a 270-pound bear that was stealing a pig from the Ed Westerlund farm.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
