In 1972, the Isle football team prevailed over Hinckley, 12-6. Jerry Miller, number 41, and Stanley Miller, 32, come in for the tackle.

20 years ago: 2002

Youth groups from Opstead Baptist Church, Faith Lutheran Church in Isle, Isle Evangelical Free Church and Bethany Lutheran Church returned from mission trips that took the separate groups to places as near as Minneapolis and as far as Guatemala. The 2002 walleye harvest exceeded the 400,000 pound mark. The total kill came in at 402,958.

