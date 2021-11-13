20 years ago: 2001
At an impromptu lunch meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 6, County Attorney Janelle Kendall announced to two commissioners and four members of the public that she will not run for re-election when her term expires.
Commissioner Paul Reiman told the Messenger he will not see re-election to the Mille Lacs County Board when his term expires in 2002, capping his 24-year tenure.
Kendall, who lives in St. Cloud, was appointed to the county attorney in 1999 after the resignation of Jennifer Fahey. In order to run, Kendal would need to be a resident of Mille Lacs County.
30 years ago: 1991
Lois Bassett, Wahkon, consultant for the Kellogg Foundation, will be one of the speakers discussing some of the problems in tourism development.
40 years ago: 1981
Responding to probably payment delays and cuts in aid payable from the state, the Onamia City Council has begun to reexamine the 1982 budget with the aim of pinpointing areas where spending could be cut back.
50 years ago: 1971
A big fund raising event is scheduled in Isle this Friday and Saturday to help boost the ambulance fund. A rummage sale, bake sale and auction is scheduled at the Isle Village Hall.
60 years ago: 1961
All incumbent candidates were re-elected in Isle at Tuesday’s election which offered no contest in any of four offices on the ballot. Only 46 ballots were cast. Joe Fladebo received 42 votes for mayor for two years, Harry Krause received 43 votes for trustee for two years and Howard Deal received 43 votes for constable.
70 years ago: 1951
Old Man Winter sure started in grand shape and kinda husky like. If this is a sample, we probably are in for a long stretch of cold and snow. This cold weather seems to have spread to all parts of the country – freezing weather in Miami, Florida; in Phoenix, Arizona and temperatures down to 34 degrees in Washington D.C..
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.
