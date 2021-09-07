20 years ago: 2001
Lake group questions reservation, sewer: Reflecting on the past year, as well as looking toward the future, members and guests of the Lake Mille Lacs Association agreed Saturday of the need to continue to press their case that the Mille Lacs Reservation doesn’t span 61,000 acres. First National Bank chairman Pete Allen, a featured speaker at the meeting, said he didn’t know if private land owners or local government should sue the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe in an effort to see court settlement of the issue. If a lawsuit is undertaken, Allen said those who argue the reservation was disestablished should expect opposition from several federal agencies and well-funded tribal attorneys.
30 years ago: 1991
There is a definite possibility that northern Mille Lacs County might lose one of its commissioners after redistricting is completed.
40 years ago: 1981
The Isle City Council has approved its 1982 budget, a move to meet the October deadline of setting levies. Only small increases in both the disbursements and the income have been projected. The sole exception is the municipal liquor store.
50 years ago: 1971
Indian Homecoming game this Friday: Isle High School Homecoming activities will be held this Thursday and Friday, Sept. 9-10, starting with a snake dance and pep fest Thursday evening on Isle Main Street. At 8 p.m., there will be a bonfire and the crowning of the sophomore and junior prince and princesses at the school bus garage grounds.
60 years ago: 1961
The Isle High School Football team bowed to a strong Moose Lake team by a score of 33-7 in the season opener last Friday. Moose Lake showing good size, speed, passing, and a stout first half defense was able to complete a half-time lead of 20-0.
70 years ago: 1951
It’s getting around to football time again – how times does fly. Coach Stromme advises us that the football picture is shaping up pretty well. Isle was hit pretty hard this year – 12 lettermen are gone. Onamia and Ogilvie will most likely be the two top teams as very few men were lost by either one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.