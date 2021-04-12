20 years ago: 2001
Isle police of chief Ken Kangas received substandard marks on his evaluation by the City but claimed in an interview the evaluation was inaccurate. A retrospective looked back on the first decade of the Grand Casino Mille Lacs. Local high school students said what music they’d want with if they were stranded on a desert island.
30 years ago: 1991
The Grand Casino Mille Lacs officially opened its doors to the public. The demolition dump near Isle, owned by Dennis Pinz, shut down due to high engineer fees needed to continue operating. Kristen Eye and Lynn Levin, Isle High students were recognized as area Students of Excellence at a ceremony in St. Cloud.
40 years ago: 1981
The last week of weather had both .34 inches of rain and .12 inches of snow, and wet conditions were keeping fire risk down locally. Residents in Bethany Nursing participated in a tornado alert drill. The Isle Baptist Church announced that they had successfully raised $88,095 to put towards their new building addition.
50 years ago: 1971
Area resort owners had the opportunity to attend a management course held in Grand Rapids. The Community Mercy Hospital Auxiliary held a fashion show in the basement of Onamia’s Bethany Lutheran Church. Churches in Isle and Onamia announced time for joint Good Friday and Easter Sunday services locally.
60 years ago: 1961
The Isle Boy Scouts were tying flies as part of their display at the Scouts exposition. The Isle council requested permission from the Soo Line to burn the remains of Lakeside Manufacturing Co. after the building was lost to fire. The Harry Kruse family and Arnold Pinz family were the new owners of the Isle bowling alley.
70 years ago: 1951
The new Isle municipal liquor store was open for public preview and inspection. The Isle Theatre put on a free show, along with offering free donuts and coffee to the public. The front page of the Messenger ran a notice that news would not be published due to operating errors but that everything would be back to normal next week.
