20 years ago: 2001
Mille Lacs summer fishing regulations were announced, allowing anglers to keep six walleye between 16 and 20 inches and one over 28 inches. Jim Resch was the new golf professional at Mille Lacs Golf Resort for 2001. Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia presented the play, “The Rock Slinger and His Greatest Hit.”
30 years ago: 1991
Governor Arne Carlson caught a rock bass but no walleye fishing out of Izatys Yacht and Golf Club. Onamia Athletics Director Kent Hermel resigned amid controversy surrounding the school’s student participation policy. A plan was implemented to keep Dennis Pinz’ demolition debris site open another six months.
40 years ago: 1981
The Minnesota DNR fisheries officials released their management plan, indicating Mille Lacs Lake was in good health. Randy Nelson, Isle High School Senior, visited with State Representative Steve Wenzel as part of the project 120 seminar.Onamia’s Arrangement presented their 10 Anniversary concert at the high school theatre.
50 years ago: 1971
A new beauty shop, Jackie’s Hair Styling, owned by Jackie Gidding, opened in Onamia. The Isle P.T.A. gave $200 scholarships to Gretchen Pinz, Raydene Schubert and Barbara Wills. The Isle Honor Society sponsored No Smoking Day, asking locals to donate money they’d spend on tobacco toward scholarships funds.
60 years ago: 1961
The “Golden Sliphorns” trombone novelty act performed at Isle’s spring Concert. Jerry DeMuth, mayor of Wahkon, passed away suddenly from a heart attack. The Isle Civic and Commercial Association once again made arrangements to hold a “Barter Buck” drawing, every Friday evening in the empty lot next to the Messenger.
70 years ago: 1951
An anxious fisherman was caught with a walleye and fined $50 by game wardens Claude Whitney, Arnold Niedorf, and B. Manthe. The body of Everett Faith, who drowned alongside his wife Violet in a November 1950 accident, was found near Hohn’s Resort in Wahkon. The Isle P.T.A.’s talent show drew a full capacity house.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week's date in history
