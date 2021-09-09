Lots of books

Sandy Brouillet and her granddaughter, Katelyn Dustin (right) paged through hundreds of books on display at the annual Onamia Depot Library Huge Book and Craft sale that was on Sat., Aug. 28. Brouillet of Onamia, who is also a volunteer at the Depot Library, claims to be an avid reader. Some of the donated crafts on sale were one-of-kind items. The sale was well-attended even though a strong storm came through the Onamia area in the early afternoon.
