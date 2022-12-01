At the beginning of each school board meeting since the end of the 2021 fiscal year on June 30, the Isle District 473 accounting firm has been called on to give an update on the district’s financial condition, and for the fifth consecutive month, that firm has reported no immediate concerns siting “little variations” over the past two years in revenue received versus expenditures. With that settling news, the November board meeting commenced with the following highlights:
*Approval of hiring: Stephen Mass - head girls track coach; Brady Husom - C-squad boys basketball coach; MacKenzie Morin - C-squad girls basketball coach; Stacy Boyd - junior high girls basketball coach; Wyatt Jensen - junior high baseball coach; and Miriam Mueller - art long term substitute teacher.
*A report on the past month’s donations of a total of $20,598.45 to the district, with over $14,000 coming from MSA, $3,766.45 from Mille Lacs Electric Co-op, and two $500 donations form the local Lions Club, two $500 donations from the Mille Lacs Drift Skippers and $500 from Mille Lacs Trails, Inc.
*Highlights from Superintendent Dean Kapsner’s report included: Praise to band director Dwaine Przybilla on the recent 7-12 band concert, to Ms. Noha and supported staff members who hosted a Title One Family Fun Night and to Mrs. Meyer for her work on the NHS induction banquet as they welcomed four new members including Abby Fitzharris, Mallory VanBuskirk, Josiah Mueller and Aerian Jakubiec (see photo on this page); a report on normalizing stage one of the district’s roofing project for the Isle Elementary and High School campus; and a report on looking to repair and/or replace the heating system in the bus garage, which recently failed. Kapsner told the board his team is preparing the upcoming audit process for the district to determine the district’s “financial health.”
*PK-12 Principal Jennifer Ernest reported: all new and non-tenured certified staff members have had their first observation with the next observations scheduled for mid-January; 15 preschool students were screened this year to date; October “Raider Awards” went to Meghan Remer and Natasha Kuhlan in the elementary school and Emily Wagner and Jean Barthel in the high school; and gave a heads-up on the dates for the upcoming High School musical theater production of “Elf, Jr.” scheduled for Dec. 3-5.
*Assistant PK-12 Principal Ryan Dillner mentioned that Fire & Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate (ALICE) drills were scheduled for October and November. He also mentioned that support staff Megan Schutte and Wyatt Jensen were recently honored at a ceremony in St. Cloud for their service in District 437.
*Isle Athletic Director Tyler Soderstrom summarized the accomplishments of the Mille Lacs Raiders varsity team earning their way to the championship round of Section 5A and coming home with the runner-up trophy — the deepest a volleyball team from Isle or Onamia had ever made in post-season play. Soderstrom then outlined the upcoming winter season which will feature the Raiders fielding teams in wrestling as well as boys and girls basketball, with decent numbers from both Onamia and Isle in each of those sports.
*Earlier in the evening, a trio of sixth-graders, including Isabel Honek, Sheldon Pederson and Addy Turgeon representing the Isle Elementary Student Council, addressed the board about an issue they deemed of import to the school campus: improving the playground equipment on school grounds. The girls led off with a well- organized, power-point presentation on the issue, including reasons why they perceived a need for improving the equipment and a layout of a potential new playground and some price ranges for installation of the new setting for outdoor activities.
The board responded by letting the students know these costs were not presently in the budget for the coming year, but the panel would surely consider this issue in the future.
*Reporting on the results of the latest meeting of the “Raiders Leadership” committee, Board Chair Jason Gallion said it was decided that sets of Raider mascots would be ordered for both schools to use at athletic events.
*IREC committee member Randy Christensen reported that most activities at the center were getting back to pre-pandemic times.
