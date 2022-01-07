Seems like such a simple saying. So why is it so hard? All relationships have their ups and downs, that’s just how they work. Having disagreements is a normal part of any relationship. The level to which you take them to is totally up to you. Sometimes you just have to agree to disagree - I know, easier said than done.
What I’m getting at here is why do some relationships cross that line and turn abusive?
Why does a person stay with an abusive partner? I’m sure there are a litany of reasons and endless ways they try to rationalize it, but none of them are good enough to continually put yourself at risk.
The reason for dating someone in the first place is to discern whether or not you want to make a long term commitment to them. Just dating someone does not have to be a life sentence. Some people think just because they’ve been dating for a year or two (and sometimes much longer) that that means there’s automatically a long term commitment there. It doesn’t, and there isn’t.
A long term commitment is getting married, and that’s totally different from long term dating or playing house and living with someone out of wedlock. If there’s a problem in the relationship when you’re dating, don’t kid yourself - it’s only going to get magnified if you get married.
If your partner is verbally abusive and controlling when you’re “just” dating? That’s a deal breaker, It’s time to move on. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been in the relationship.
If there’s physical abuse? Don’t think twice about it, the first time there is even a sign of it - leave the relationship. It doesn’t matter if they send you flowers, buy you presents, say they’re sorry, and it will never happen again. It will, and chances are pretty good - you’re not the first person they’ve done this to.
And don’t think “this time will be different,” because it won’t. This type of abuse rarely happens just once, it’s a pattern in the abusive partner’s life - and you cannot change that. You cannot change who a person fundamentally is. You can only change yourself. You have to decide, can I accept this person for who they truly are - and not for who “I want them to be.” And if they are any of the above, the answer has to be a resounding “no.”
Any “man” that hits or lays hands violently on a woman is a cowardly little boy that has got some serious problems. It’s not up to you as the victim to try to diagnose them. It’s up to you to get a restraining order against them, and do whatever it takes to get away from them and protect yourself - and God forbid if there’s any children involved.
You have to put yourself first.
That is not being selfish, that is self preservation. It’s not worth the consequences of what might happen next in an abusive relationship. It’s all too common in that situation to hear about a partner being murdered. If you’re in an abusive relationship - don’t think this won’t happen to you.
Get your family and friends involved, they are hopefully your support team. Surround yourself with people that love you unconditionally. If you’re at the end of your rope and don’t have those kinds of people in your life, find a church, or call an abuse hotline (800-799-7233) for at least someone to talk to about it.
Don’t suffer in silence just to try and appease your partner. If your partner is abusing you in any way, that is not normal. That is not even close to love - and nobody should be subjected to that on any level.
Nobody.
Erik Jacobson is a news reporter for the Mille Lac Messenger.
