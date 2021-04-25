To love our neighbor is at the heart of the Christian message. It is because we are loved so abundantly by God that we are compelled to love our neighbor in response. Unfortunately, this act is so excruciatingly hard that we more often demonstrate our failure to love than our actual love.
Now, when I say failure, I don’t mean that we all walk around intending to do harm to others. Most of us have loving intentions when we awake in the morning and greet the day. But then the coffee maker is on the fritz again or we notice that big medical bill, still unpaid, taunting us from the kitchen table or insomnia/the kids kept us up all night. Or maybe the morning goes just fine and it’s that annoying co-worker that just can’t seem to… or that bumper sticker that read… or the news report of another…
The intentions of many of us go out the window and our love for our neighbor becomes annoyance, frustration and impatience as soon as we confront the reality of being an adult human again. Our understanding that everyone on earth is a beloved child of God is now clouded by our very human emotions and our emotions start impacting our actions.
I know I am headed for a day of judging instead of loving when I hear myself say, “If they would just listen to me!” This phrase is not reference to a toddler spilling milk for the third time that day. No, it’s usually uttered in response to a news report or a bad driver or any movement or action taken that I think is out of step with whatever code of conduct I have in mind at the time. If I could just control the world, it would be so much easier to love the world and all of its humans.
In all of this failure however, comes the freedom to confess my imperfect attempts to love my neighbor. I know that God loves me despite my imperfections. I know that my confession is met with abundant forgiveness and, though this quote is not in the Bible, a gentle, “I know you can do better next time.”
I know I can do a better job of loving my neighbor next time. I know this, because I am learning to listen to others instead of demanding they listen to me all the time. I read more than I write. I listen more than I speak. I am learning to listen to people who have different life experiences from me. This is all very hard, because I have so much to say! I have so many opinions and thoughts about all the things, but I’ve learned that my opinions don’t show you that I love you. Listening to you shows you that I care enough to hear what you have to say and maybe even learn about your life story. And once we learn about one another’s stories…well how can we help but love one another?
Jess Olson is the pastor at Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia.
