Well, you’re not alone. It seems the whole Mille Lacs area has been affected by the drought and the ensuing dropping water that has accompanied it. It’s not just Mille Lacs, however. Boaters all over the state have been experiencing the same problem. The great dilemma: to pull docks and watercraft out of the water for the year, or continually move them out to try to reach deeper water.
It all depends on the type of lakeshore property owners are dealing with. If a shoreline has a decent drop off, it might be just as simple as moving a lift out a few more feet to get deeper. But, if a shoreline has a slow breaking area, a dock may not be long enough to even reach deeper water. Then what? Buy more dock sections?
There’s another problem that has been surfacing lately – what if a boat owner has not used their watercraft for a while and is now stuck with not enough water to float it out off the lift? In that case, there are a couple things one could try before having to call a professional.
First, make sure to take all the extra gear out of the boat to try and lighten it up as much as possible. Also, check the bilge to make sure all the water is out as well. Any substantial weight could make a difference.
If the boat floats a little when the lift is all the way down, try revving it in reverse while turning the steering wheel back and forth. Sometimes the changing of the position of the boat from side to side is just enough to get it moving out.
Another trick is to wait for a windy day that is creating waves on a landowners side of the lake. The additional waves can help to lift the boat up just enough to get it out.
Can’t wait for the wind? Maybe a neighbor could run their boat back and forth in front of a property and artificially make the waves (that is, if they can get their boat out). Doing this in conjunction with the hauling on the wheel while revving it in reverse might be just enough to get it moving.
If push comes to shove and a watercraft is absolutely stuck, it might be time to call a professional.
One of those pros, Steve May from Stevo’s Dock and Lift out of Aitkin, said he’s already started pulling boats for storage due to the low water and the fact that a lot of his customers’ lifts are no longer usable.
“Usually we start taking boats out of the water around the end of September and into October, but this year, it’s happening a lot earlier,” May said.
As far as getting a boat that is stuck in a lift out, he said, “Every situation is a little different, but first we’ll try to pull both the lift and boat out into the lake to try to get it to deeper water with the barge. The barge is really versatile in these situations.”
May said he doesn’t do many actual install and removal of docks and lifts seasonally on Mille Lacs. He mostly does storm recovery work and transporting lifts.
He also agreed it’s not just a Mille Lacs problem, but the entire area has been affected by the drought and dropping water levels.
Steve Ree, of Ree Marine Dock and Lift, an area businessman who has sold a lot of extra dock sections to customers who have found themselves short of deep enough water to effectively use their lifts, said, “One customer bought 64 feet to add to their existing dock for next year. It’s been an expensive year for some lakeshore owners.”
So far, Ree said he is keeping up with demand and still has some inventory.
There are many decisions facing lakeshore owners and boaters in general as the boating season comes to a close, especially with regard to the impending difficulties of low water on area lakes. With that in mind, now may be a good time to check the status of the boat and lift situation. If a boat and/or lift is in distress, one might try the tricks mentioned in this piece or call a professional as soon as possible before it gets any worse.
Looking to the future as one enters the fall season, things may get worse before they get better, considering where fall is historically a dryer season than summer.
