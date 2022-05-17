The American Lung Association in Minnesota is turning the state turquoise this week to raise awareness of lung cancer and educate more people about lifesaving screening.
The Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative’s annual Turquoise Takeover celebration (May 8-14) unites America to raise critical awareness of lung cancer, the nation’s leading cancer killer. Each year, the organization turns the nation turquoise, the signature color of LUNG FORCE. Here in Minnesota, the Lung Association is illuminating major landmarks and buildings turquoise, including Allianz Field, Target Field, Capella Tower and the Mayo Clinic.
“Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both women and men in our state. In 2022 alone, it is estimated that 3,980 Minnesota residents will be diagnosed with lung cancer. But there is hope. The five-year survival rate – the percentage of people who are still alive five years after being diagnosed – increased by a dramatic 33% in the past ten years,” said Jill Heins-Nesvold, national senior director of health systems improvement and indoor air quality at the Lung Association. “Raising awareness and funds for lung cancer is more important than ever. We encourage our community to get involved in Turquoise Takeover.”
Lung cancer screening is key to early diagnosis, and early diagnosis saves lives. Unfortunately, the screening rate for high-risk individuals is just 5.7% nationwide and 7% in Minnesota. The Lung Association is also releasing new public service announcements for the groundbreaking “Saved By The Scan” campaign called A Hope Story. This new public service announcement educates people who smoke and used to smoke about the low-dose CT scan that can detect lung cancer in the early stages, when the disease is more curable.
The “Saved by the Scan” campaign is making a difference. In fact, more than 750,000 Americans have learned if they are at high risk for lung cancer through the online quiz. If you smoke or smoked, learn more about lung cancer screening at SavedByTheScan.org.
Turquoise Takeover Week was created by the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE – a national initiative uniting Americans against lung cancer in 2014. Learn other ways to get involved with Turquoise Takeover at LUNGFORCE.org/TurquoiseTakeover.
The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org
The American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative unites women, men and caregivers across the country to stand together against lung cancer, the leading cancer killer. Increased awareness about lung cancer, more education on lifesaving screening and more research funding are critical to fuel lifesaving breakthroughs. Through education, advocacy and research, LUNG FORCE works to provide hope to all those impacted by the disease and save more lives. Find out more at LUNGFORCE.org.
