The Isle Police Department and Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office reported back to back mailbox explosions, one on August 23, on 30th Ave. and another on Aug. 24 at 395th Street.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 11:52 p.m. on August 23, they responded to a mailbox vandalism complaint. Upon arrival, officers observed a black mailbox cover laying in the northbound lane north of the residence. He observed the mailbox post standing with no mailbox on it. A blue mailbox was in the driveway and a red flag was found located in the ditch.
The reporting party, according to the incident report, said they heard a loud explosion and saw a flash coming from his mailbox. He and his wife said they heard a car prior to the explosion but were unable to identify the vehicle.
Officers located multiple small pieces of cardboard with burnt gunpowder odor to them. Similar mailbox damage on Aug. 24 was reported in the morning but likely occurred at night, according to police.
Mille Lacs County Chief Deputy Kyle Burton said over the phone that there is no evidence that the two properties had any connection or that the vandals, who likely used an M-80, a powerful firecracker like explosive, had any intention of harming anyone.
“We suspect the two incidents were done by the same person or persons, and we are still working on developing suspects on this case,” said Burton and added that they reached out to Kanabec County to see if there were any incidents there.
