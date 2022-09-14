Forty Group A Major League Fishing competitors from around the nation load their rigs Saturday, Sept. 10 after day one of the six day event headquartered out of Eddy’s Resort on the west side of Mille Lacs Lake.
The final stop of the 2022 Bass Pro Tour season is happening right now through Thursday, Sept. 15 here at Mille Lacs Lake. Bassmaster Magazine named Mille Lacs the number one bass fishery in the nation in 2016 thanks to the two-time stop of the Bassmaster Angler of the Year tournaments in 2016 and 2017. Those tournaments put Mille Lacs on the map as a world-class destination for bass.
In this tournament 80 anglers will compete for over $800,000 in prizes and a first place purse of $100,000. It is a total weight format for each day of fishing with a two pound minimum weight limit per fish.
The anglers are divided up into two groups of 40 anglers each and will be fishing every other day from Saturday through Tuesday in qualifying rounds before being whittled down for the “knockout” round on Wednesday that will ultimately decide who will fish Thursday for the $100,000 first prize.
None of the qualifying anglers are from Minnesota in the tournament.
The 40 anglers in group A left Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. from Eddy’s Resort on the west shore to chilly temperatures and a stiff north breeze, but by day’s end the sun was warm and the winds had calmed down.
When the dust settled at 4:30 p.m.and the scorecards were tallied, Josh Bertrand from Queen Creek, Ariz. had scored the biggest bag with 86 pounds 13 ounces on 27 fish and narrowly edged out second place finisher Stephen Browning from Hot Springs, Ark. with 84 pounds 13 ounces on 20 fish total.
Their two largest fish were five pounds four ounces and five pounds eight ounces respectively. Browning’s fish was the biggest of the day.
First and second place were over 30 pounds ahead of third place finisher Matt Lee from Cullman, Ala. who weighed 15 fish for 53 pounds 11 ounces. Group A will fish again on Monday.
The 40 anglers in group B left Sunday morning to much better conditions. It was chilly, but sunny and calm conditions in contrast to the day prior. Alton Jones, Lorena, Tex. topped the field with a total bag of 92 pounds 13 ounces on 25 fish and a big bass of five pounds four ounces.
Jones walked away from the competition with 27 pounds more than second place finisher Dustin Connell, Clanton, Alabama who weighed 17 fish for 65 pounds 13 ounces and big bass was five pounds one ounce. Third place was Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tennessee with a weight of 58 pounds 13 ounces on 17 fish.
The biggest fish of the weekend was caught Sunday by group B 14th place Gerald Spohrer of Gonzales, La. with a whopper that topped the scales at an impressive five pound 10 ounces. Rumor has it there would be some six pounders caught during the tournament, the pros have four more days of fishing to make that rumor come true.
Group B anglers will fish again on Tuesday. After each two-day qualifying round is complete, the anglers that finish in second through 20th place from both groups will advance to Wednesday’s knockout round, while the winner of each group advances directly to Thursday’s championship round.
In the knockout round, weights are zeroed, and the remaining 38 anglers compete to finish in the top eight to advance to the championship round on Thursday. Then the weights are again zeroed for the championship round, and the highest total will win the top prize of $100,000.
