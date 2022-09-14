The final stop of the 2022 Bass Pro Tour season is happening right now through Thursday, Sept. 15 here at Mille Lacs Lake. Bassmaster Magazine named Mille Lacs the number one bass fishery in the nation in 2016 thanks to the two-time stop of the Bassmaster Angler of the Year tournaments in 2016 and 2017. Those tournaments put Mille Lacs on the map as a world-class destination for bass.

In this tournament 80 anglers will compete for over $800,000 in prizes and a first place purse of $100,000. It is a total weight format for each day of fishing with a two pound minimum weight limit per fish. 

