Major changes to Minnesota’s income tax could be reality, if legislation passed last week by the State Senate becomes law.
On a 42-24 vote, the Senate gave its initial approval Thursday, April 7, to a tax bill that would reduce the state’s first tier income tax rate from 5.35 percent to 2.8 percent, eliminate income taxes on all social security benefits and provide state tax conformity to several federal provisions.
“Our $9 billion budget surplus is a clear indicator of just how severely overtaxed Minnesotans are,” State Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) said after a committee vote earlier in the week. “In light of historic inflation rates, energy prices, and the cost at the gas pump, families’ budgets are being hit hard and they need relief now. It is high time to give this money back to hardworking Minnesotans in the form of immediate and permanent tax relief.”
Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Thursday, Mathews said, “The premise is very simple. This giant surplus that Minnesota is sitting on largest I’ve ever seen. It’s not our money. It’s the people’s money. It’s the taxpayers’ money. We’re one of the highest tax states in the nation and somehow we still ended up over taxing Minnesotans by more than $9 billion.
Senate Tax Chair Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, said that the state’s $9.2 billion budget surplus is evidence of over taxation. Lowering the first tier rate will help all taxpayers and removing taxes on social security benefits will help prevent seniors from moving out of state, she said.
Sen. Anne Johnson Stewart, DFL-Wayzata, an engineer, suggested that a better use for the budget surplus would be repairing Minnesota’s flagging infrastructure. Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen pointed out that the tax bill will not benefit more than 500,000 lower income Minnesotans.
The vote on the tax bill exemplifies a primary focus of the Republican-led Senate as members return home for the Passover/Easter break. Chair Nelson told members that an additional tax bill to deal with property taxes and other issues will come later. SF 3682 was laid on the table, because tax bills must originate in the House.
Mathews detailed the tax proposals:
•Reducing the first-tier tax rate: Minnesota’s lowest tax bracket is higher than the highest tax bracket in 24 other states. Over 2.4 million filers would benefit from the historic Republican tax rate cut, with an average savings of $759. A typical family making $100,000 would see a savings of $1,064.
•Full elimination of the tax on Social Security income: Minnesota is one of just 13 states that tax Social Security benefits. Impacting taxpayers with just $25,000 in income, the Social Security Income tax hits more than 407,000 Minnesota filers. None of the states that border us — Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, and South Dakota — tax Social Security income. Eliminating the Social Security tax would put $1.6 billion back into the hands of beneficiaries, with an average benefit of $1,254.
In the House:
Meanwhile, in the Minnesota State House, a very different tax bill is being promoted in the DFL-led chamber.
The House bill would result in $1.65 billion in tax reductions and credits in the 2022-23 biennium, according to the Department of Revenue. Sponsored by Rep. Paul Marquart (DFL-Dilworth), the bill was approved 13-8 by the House Taxes Committee Thursday. Its next stop is the House Ways and Means Committee.
“This bill provides over $3 billion in tax cuts over the next three years for those folks who can use it the most,” Marquart said. “From the beginning of the session, we tried to put a laser focus on how we can help our workers, our families, and our senior citizens.”
Of the $1.65 billion in tax cuts and credits in fiscal year 2023, the largest would be expansion of the renter’s credit, which would become a refundable credit payable on the same schedule as other income tax refunds. Its $372.6 million impact on the state’s General Fund would be the largest in the bill.
“Unlike the Senate Republican Majority’s proposal, House Democrats’ bill provides little tax relief for Minnesotans saving much of the state’s nearly $10 billion budget surplus to be spent on government programs across the budget,” State Rep. Sondra Erickson (R-Princeton) said.
“Additionally, the bill does not include any funding to repay the deficit in Minnesota’s unemployment insurance trust fund and reverse the recent tax hikes that have gone into effect on Minnesota employers. Thanks to obstruction by House Democrats, Minnesota employers recently were hit with an average 30% unemployment insurance tax increase,” she said.
The legislature is on break until Tuesday, April 19. The tax bill and many other major pieces of legislation are under debate by lawmakers, who must adjourn by May 23. Sen. Mathews and Rep. Erickson represent Dist. 15 and 15A respectively, which includes all northern Mille Lacs County.
The House Media Session Daily and the Senate media office contributed to this report.
