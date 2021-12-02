Calling themselves “Hangfire” when they started their garage band back in 1998, that group has morphed into the band “Mallrats” of late, and that latest version (a band of seven superb musicians) debuted on Nov. 18 at Le Musique Room, one of the finest, intimate music venues in central Minnesota. The evening of music centered around the theme: MTV Unplugged, a show conceived and written by band elder and 1990 Onamia High alum, Brady Hermel. “I grew up watching and listening to MTV where they often put together videos of rock stars of that era playing live concerts just using acoustic guitars, and I thought why not try doing this with our band,” Hermel said prior to the concert.
From their opening number, Erik Clapton’s “Layla” through cover features of Pearl Jam, Kiss, Nirvana and Soul Asylum, to name a few, the audience was captivated and appreciative of what they were hearing from “Mallrats” unplugged all evening long.
The band of seven, plus a narrator delivering his comments from a lounge chair placed stage right, featured some of the original “Hangfire” members along with some new instrumentalist and vocalists. Three of the group have Onamia High ties, including Hermel, who wowed concert-goers with his nifty licks on acoustic guitar, former OHS band director, Tony Mazzone, who brought to Onamia High credentials as one of the premier college jazz-rock drummers in the nation, and former OHS student Megan (Johnson) Struxness, who offered her vocal skills on such numbers as Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” and 10,000 Maniacs’ “Because The Night.”
The concert marked the final performance with the Mallrats by Mazzone, who will be leaving for another band. Other new members of this rendition of Mallrats who came together just for this gig, were lead singer Mark Schultz, bassist Matt Moline, Dan Schepers on guitar, Donte Allen on keyboard and Eric Winscher as the narrator.
