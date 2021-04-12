The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Onamia address just after midnight on March 22, on reports of a disturbance and an individual refusing to leave the property. At the property, the officers were informed of a violent assault that had just occurred, and Travis Darren Denis, 35, of Shakopee was taken into custody.
According to the criminal complaint:
Upon arrival at the residence, the officer found Denis waiting outside. Denis stated he was waiting for a female to exit the building so they could leave together. He indicated a verbal argument had occurred but nothing physical had happened. A knife was removed from Denis’ person.
The officer entered the residence and met with the homeowner, who advised that Denis had physically assaulted a female. The officer then met with the female, who was still in a state of emotional distress. She stated in the complaint she had been in the bedroom with Denis and another party, and Denis had been trying to pick a fight with her, growing more agitated as the conversation went on. She tried to ignore Denis, but he continued to press her. When she got up to leave, Denis pinned her in a corner, got nose-to-nose with her, and screamed at her.
According to the complaint, she begged him not to act like this in front of the room’s other occupant. Denis then grabbed her by the neck and hip and slammed her into a closet door, breaking a mirror. Denis picked her up, threw her down on two totes, and threatened to kill her multiple times, according to the complaint.
The woman stated that Denis has been physical with her in the past. She indicated she believed Denis would have killed her that night if law enforcement had not intervened.
The room’s other occupant corroborated that she had seen Denis arguing with the female, and she stated that she left the room to get help when he began assaulting her. The homeowner indicated that she had heard an argument but had not seen the physical altercation. She had gone into the room to separate the two and heard Denis threaten to kill the woman multiple times. She added that she has also seen Denis threaten his girlfriend with an axe in the past, according to the complaint. As he left the residence, she said he kicked one of her cats.
Denis has been charged with one felony count of domestic assault and one felony count of threats of violence, both of which carries a maximum jail sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine. Denis was convicted of felony first-degree assault in 2012 and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault in 2011.
