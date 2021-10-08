A McGregor man faces fifth degree drug charges which could result in five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for an incident on Sept. 28 in Onamia at the dollar store.
According to the criminal complaint, an Onamia police officer was dispatched to the Dollar General store in Onamia on a welfare check where an employee stated a male had been locked in the bathroom for 30 minutes and was unresponsive.
The man, identified as Rueben Taylor, age 28, was found on the toilet with his head down and pants around his feet. Burned matches and a plastic straw was found on the floor with a small piece of foil and brown residue which field tested positive for heroin. Found on the man was a bindle of white powder weighing .71 grams which also field tested positive for heroin. The man eventually woke and was extremely lethargic and clearly under the influence of controlled substances, according to the complaint.
