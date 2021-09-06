The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man had been shot in Princeton Township on Sunday evening, Aug. 29.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, on August 29 at approximately 6:25 p.m., Mille Lacs County Deputies were dispatched to 10126 55’h Street in Princeton Township on a report of a person who had been shot. Deputies arrived and administered first aid and attempted lifesaving efforts on a male subject who had a gunshot wound to the ch€st. That male was pronounced deceased at the scene and has been identified as Jordon John Kelley age 36 of Princeton.
The investigation into this incident is open and active at this time and more details may be released at a later date once those investigations have been completed. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Princeton Police and Fire and North Ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.