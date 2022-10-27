Autumn marks an incredibly valuable time of year in the Sam family because it marks one of the busiest and most important months to prepare for the winter to come. Harvest season is upon us and making grains, fruits, and vegetables last through- out the fall and winter. 

All the hard work my mom and aunt put into the garden all summer is finally paying dividends in tomatoes, beans, squash, lettuce, peppers, cucumbers, and just about every other vegetable known to man. Those old ladies can really work — just like the generation before them — and will spend hours on end in the garden keeping plants clear of invasives, weeds, and critters. The art of food preservation in today’s world takes a back seat to superstores, and there was once a time where we, our nation’s first people, were at the forefront of food preservation, stewardship of the land, and resource management. 

