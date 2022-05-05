As proms and high school graduations approach, a potential increase in the use of drugs and alcohol among youth is a high possibility in large group settings such as these. The Mille Lacs Area Partners for Prevention (MAPP) strives to create awareness about the issue, increase knowledge and reduce youth substance use.
As stated on their website, the Mille Lacs Area Partners for Prevention (MAPP) was established in December of 2011 with the primary focus of sharing resources, ideas, and information to bring about community awareness of underage alcohol, vaping/tobacco and drug use issues and promote all levels of prevention.
Troy Shafer, the Coordinator of Drug Free Communities, started working with the organization part-time and transitioned to full-time in August 2021. His day-to-day responsibilities include overseeing grants, conducting research and helping to plan upcoming events.
Each day for Shafer is different depending on the needs of the organization and of youth. Certain days will involve interacting with 5th to 12th grade kids in the classrooms. Other days he can be found doing research on evidence-based curriculum or running coalition meetings.
“Interacting with kids is my primary focus so that I can get to know them and learn what they need and want so that I can see what our community has to assist them,” he said.
“As a coalition we need to make parents and guardians better equipped to have tough conversations. We need to give parents and guardians the skills to do that, as well as increase knowledge of the issue itself.”
MAPP recently participated in the Minnesota Student Survey (MSS) regarding questions about a wide variety of youth behaviors, including risk behaviors such as alcohol, tobacco and other drug use, violence, and sexual activity among 6th to12th graders.
Data from the Minnesota Student Survey will be given to MAPP over the next few months. MAPP hopes that once they receive the data results, they will have a better idea of how to improve and prevent the use of drugs and alcohol among youth.
“Kids are kids and if we can get kids to make healthier choices, then we are onto something,” said Shafer. “We want to learn what are the root causes and how are they different between different people. There’s always factors. Maybe through the surveys and data can we learn more and do more.:
Shafer expresses the need for adults to have more difficult conversations with their sons, daughters, nieces, and nephews. Peer pressure and social acceptance is a huge factor when it comes to youth partaking in the use of drugs and alcohol.
“We need to instill hope. Hope is a big deal for everyone especially, after COVID and people losing loved ones,” said Shafer. “There are alternatives and people in the community who really care about youth and try to do that mentorship piece. We have goals to reduce the use of drugs and alcohol, and our greatest goal is to never have people start.”
MAPP held a Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 30 at Isle City Hall. Onamia Police Officers were on site for anonymous turn-in of unused or expired prescription medications, to share information about the dangers of prescription drug abuse and to answer community questions regarding these issues.
For those who are interested in getting involved with the MAPP Coalition, Shafer can be reached at 320-532-6838 or mapp@onamia.k12.mn.us.
