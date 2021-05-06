Mille Lacs Area Partners for Prevention (MAPP) is back on track and met on April 27 after taking a brief hiatus during a change in leadership and uncertainty of its grant renewal. But the group, which focuses on drug and alcohol prevention in area youth, has received its grant, gearing back up under new leadership and looking for new members as well.
New grant coordinator
Drug Free Communities Coordinator, Troy Shafer, has taken over for the previous MAPP grant coordinator, Brian Miner, who has taken the regional coordinator position for the East Central Minnesota region (based in Kanabec County) through the Minnesota Department of Health.
Shafer is from Princeton and comes with over 20 years of health education experience having worked in St. Paul and in numerous public schools in health education and outreach. Shafer spent 13 years as the director of health promotion at St. Cloud State University and recently spent seven years as a professor in the Kinesiology Department at SCSU.
What ultimately brought him to this position was his experience working for Benton County Public Health on their SHIP (Statewide Health Improvement Partnership) grant. “It gave me an appreciation for coalition work,” said Shafer. “I was truly amazed by the impact that a group of people who are working toward a common goal can have on a community. I am eager to get started, and I am excited about the opportunities of working with youth and community members to continue the great work that has been completed over the years.”
The new MAPP grant is focused on increasing community collaborations and reducing youth substance use, with a focus on marijuana and vaping/tobacco products.
Seeking community partners
The Tuesday, April 27 meeting, held via zoom, saw many current members and welcomed new ones in law enforcement, clergy and school affiliations.
Shafer outlined the group’s action plan of reducing youth substance use with the following sub-goals: Reduce the percent of Onamia area middle school or highschoolers reporting past 30-day marijuana use; develop a social norms campaign to address misconceptions; reduce youth access to marijuana; modify school policies to include alternative consequences for first-time marijuana offenses and implement a best practices curriculum; reduce the percent of Onamia area middle school and highschoolers reporting past 30-day use of tobacco and vaping; increase access to commercial tobacco prevention materials and messages; and develop a social norms campaign that uses Positive Community Norms (PCN) survey data to correct misconceptions about tobacco.
Additional goals were presented of recruiting eight additional new members and adding coalition members in all 12 community sectors (youth, parents, business community, media, school, youth-serving organizations, law enforcement, justice/corrections, spiritual organizations, civic and volunteer groups, health care, state and local government, and organizations focused on substance abuse) to work toward the goal of preventing substance use in community youth.
Meetings are held monthly.
To learn more about MAPP, visit https://mappcoalition.com/. For more information on getting involved with MAPP as a community partner or as a volunteer, email Troy at mapp@onamia.k12.mn.us.
