Margaret Axt, 65, Robbinsdale

Margaret Axt, age 65 of Robbinsdale, formerly of Foreston, and Aitkin, Minn., passed away peacefully, on Sunday Sept. 12, after a long battle with COPD. She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Ellen, and brother Kenny. She is survived by her children, Kevin (Samantha), Adam, Nina (fiancé Dashay Williams), grandchildren, Kayden, MI’Amor, and L’Amour Axt Williams just born on Tuesday September 14th, nephew and niece Nathan and Nicole, brother Chuck (Jennifer)and sister Kathy Axt, and former husband John Heltemes. Margaret requested no visitation or funeral. Private family burial to be held at St. Patrick’s cemetery Benton County Saturday Sept. 25th at 11am. Celebration of life to be held Saturday Oct. 2nd starting at 2pm at the home of her niece Nicole. Contact a family Member for details. Memorials preferred to the family in care of Samantha Axt 23 91st Ln NW Coon Rapids MN 55448, or to The American Lung Association for COPD research.
